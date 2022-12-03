(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball program shook off a slow start and claimed its 18th consecutive Western Iowa Conference win Friday night.
The Vikings once trailed by nine but erased that margin in a blur during their 66-55 victory over Underwood.
"They did a good job of keeping us out of rhythm and getting the pace in their hands," Coach G.G. Harris said. "But once we started getting some rebounds and making tough shots, that allowed us to do a lot more. Once we settled in, good things happened."
Underwood opened the game with a 15-6 start behind multiple AHSTW turnovers and some nifty 3-point shooting.
"I was proud of how we responded," senior Kyle Sternberg said. "They came out to a big run. The way we responded was good."
"Underwood's a tough out," senior Brayden Lund said. "I'm proud of how we responded, knocked down shots and got that W."
The Vikings (2-0) took a 22-21 midway through the second quarter. They grew their lead to 33-28 heading into halftime.
Then AHSTW opened the second half with an 11-1 run to extend their lead to 44-29.
"It was huge," Harris said about their second-half run. "To get the crowd behind us and the pace in our hand was momentum. It gave us an energy boost."
Underwood countered with an 8-0 run to trim their deficit to 44-37 but never got closer.
Lund muscled his way to a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds. His matchup in the paint with Underwood's Jack Vanfossan in a must-see battle.
"He's a great athlete," Lund said. "He got me with some head-fakes earlier that got me in foul trouble, but I had to play smarter."
Lund also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in his 23-point outing.
Sternberg's looks from the outside weren't falling on Friday, so he responded by finishing at the rim. The usually dangerous outside shooter totaled 18 points without draining a 3-pointer on Friday.
"I thought I went to the rim well," he said. "I know if I'm not shooting well, I have to take it to the rim."
"Whatever the defense is giving you, you got to take," Harris said. "Their maturity has grown so much. They were seeing so much. You could tell they believe in the process. They didn't overthink things and played fast on the offensive end."
Cole Scheffler added seven points, and Luke Sternberg chipped in six.
Alex Ravlin scored 14 points for Underwood, and Vanfossan scored 11 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. Mason Boothby also cracked double digits with 10 points.
AHSTW is now 2-0 on the year. They haven't lost a contest to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since their loss to Treynor in a 2021 district final.
"We're proud of what we're doing," Harris said. "We're trying to enjoy every moment, but we want to see how far our potential can go. We know we can be a really good team. Let's see if we can be a great team."
The Vikings' next game is Tuesday against IKM-Manning. Click below to view the full interviews with Sternberg, Lund and Coach Harris.