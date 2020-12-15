(KMAland) -- In a doubleheader with four state-ranked teams, the Treynor girls and AHSTW boys picked up key Western Iowa Conference victories on KMA 960 Tuesday evening.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
GIRLS: Treynor 50 AHSTW 35
The 2A No. 13 Cardinals (6-1, 4-0) started and finished the first half hot on their way to a 50-35 win over No. 9 AHSTW (4-2, 3-1).
Treynor scored the first eight and the last 12 of the opening half on their way to the key WIC victory.
“It means a lot to us,” Coach Joe Chapman told KMA Sports. “We certainly are taking every game one at a time, and this group of girls and team have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. We have a whole new attitude in practice and a whole new attitude on the year.”
Treynor’s attitude on Tuesday seemed to revolve around burying a bunch of 3-pointers. The Cardinals made 10 in total, including five from Clara Teigland, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
“Everyday in practice, we’ve been getting really good reps and doing really well about going in on the weekends,” Teigland said. “We’ve been getting as many reps as we can get.”
Teigland was joined in double figures by Mandy Stogdill, who had four 3-pointers and 13 points. Alyssa Kellar added eight points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
“Clara’s done a nice job,” Chapman added. “She did just about everything right (tonight). She’s fun to coach. She’s all in and 100%. She gives it all she has, and she’s hard to stop.”
Teigland and Stogdill combined to hit five 3-pointers during a game-deciding 16-0 run between the end of the second and beginning of the third periods. The success from outside may have been a bit of a surprise following a one-week layoff.
“That was a little tricky,” Chapman said. “I wasn’t sure how we were going to come out, not playing for a week, but they were ready to go out of the gate tonight.”
Treynor will meet Riverside and play at Underwood next Tuesday to finish out the first half of the season.
“I just want to see us improve each game,” Chapman said. “We have to make our marks where we want to be. We don’t have everything in yet, but we want to make sure what we do have in we’re really good at.”
AHSTW had two in double figures, led by Kailey Jones’ 14 points and eight rebounds. Claire Denning chipped in 11 points. The Vikings travel to Missouri Valley on Friday and host Logan-Magnolia Tuesday to end the first half.
View complete video interviews with Coach Chapman and Teigland below.
BOYS: AHSTW 76 Treynor 73
In the nightcap, AHSTW junior Raydden Grobe set a career-high with 37 points, leading the 2A No. 6 Vikings (6-0, 4-0) to a 76-73 triumph over No. 2 Treynor (4-1, 3-1).
Grobe made an array of shots from beyond the arc, inside the paint, in the mid-range game and at the free throw line.
“They were getting me screens,” Grobe said, “and it all fell into place.”
“He’s really grown into the game,” Coach G.G. Harris said. “Just simple things like when to take an outside shot, when to get to the basket, when to give it up and when to get his. A lot of his shots were under control and in a timely fashion.”
Grobe’s 37 points were just enough to hold off the Cardinals’ comeback attempt from down 18. Treynor had a shot in the air in the final seconds to take the lead and another to potentially tie, but AHSTW survived to nab a key road win.
“It means a lot to us,” Harris said. “We want to be elite, and we are starting to practice elite. We’re doing different things to put us in position to be an elite team. We want to see the other team’s best shot, and they definitely gave it to us.”
Grobe’s 37 points were coupled by another 32 combined from the sophomore duo of Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund, who scored 16 each. Sternberg added six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Lund posted six rebounds while fending off foul trouble throughout the first half.
Treynor slowly chipped away at a lead that climbed to as high as 18 at 57-39 with just under four minutes to play. The Cardinals scored 34 of the next 52 to pull within two before Tim Zimmerman’s go-ahead 3 came up short.
“The ball was not necessarily bouncing our way (late in the game),” Harris said. “We didn’t execute when we needed to, but we stayed resilient. We knocked down some free throws and got a couple rebounds. I’ll take it.”
Grobe was key at the free throw line late and throughout the evening, making nine of his 10 trips to the charity stripe.
“Everyone was ready to play together,” Grobe added. “We were itching to get back out there after the weekend, and we really wanted to go out and win and compete.”
Noah James scored 21 points and added two blocks and two steals for the Cardinals. Zimmerman pitched in 20 points, and Sid Schaaf put in 20 points of his own with four steals, three assists and two blocks.
However, AHSTW came out the winner on this night, picking up their first win over Treynor since February 2017.
“It means a lot, but it keeps us hungry,” Harris added. “We’re not going to be content and settle for this. This is just a springboard.”
View complete videos with Coach Harris and Grobe below.