(Avoca) -- An undefeated regular season gives way to the state playoffs for AHSTW (8-0), and the fourth-rated Vikings are gearing up for a home date with Westwood (4-4) in the first round.
The Vikings ran roughshod through Class A District 7 en route to a district championship, downing each opponent by an average margin of 34 points.
“We’re obviously excited to make the postseason,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “The playoffs are a different beast. You truly gotta play it one [game] at a time. We’re excited, we still feel like we can play our best football even though we feel that we’re getting better each week. We’ve got a great group of young guys who are ready to get after it and see where we land.”
Sternberg brothers have led the charge for AHSTW’s offense in the 2022 campaign.
Senior quarterback Kyle Sternberg completed 65% of his pass attempts for 1,343 yards, 20 touchdowns and not a single interception, while rushing for 358 yards and two scores on the ground as well. His younger brother, Luke Sternberg, racked up 1,421 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.
The balanced attack gave opposing defenses fits throughout the regular season, as the Vikings averaged north of 40 points per game.
“We wanna be really balanced, but our motto is to take what the defense gives us,” Harris said. “For us, what we really have to do is put people in position to make plays and that’s gonna be in the passing game and that’s also gonna be on the ground. Moving forward, we just gotta be really efficient.”
Efficiency has been the name of the game for AHSTW, and it’s thanks in large part to Kyle Sternberg’s connection with his top two targets, Cole Scheffler and Brayden Lund. Scheffler totaled 455 yards and five scores in the regular season, while Lund was close behind with 444 yards and five scores.
Lund is also the team’s anchor on the Viking defense; a unit that has pitched three shutouts and held its opponents to a meager eight points per contest.
“We’ve really instilled a physical brand of football,” Harris said. “We’ve proven to ourselves that we can stop the run, but we’re also very comfortable playing in space. We feel that we’re just as balanced on the defensive side of the ball.”
The ability to stop the run will be paramount against AHSTW’s first round opponent, Westwood.
While their .500 record doesn’t jump off the page, the Rebels possess one of the best running backs in the entire state, Jackson Dewald. In just eight games, the senior bruiser rushed for a whopping 1,713 yards and 20 scores.
“[Westwood] runs a nice flexbone offense which can be really difficult to stop,” Harris said. “It's a triple option, so you have to play really sound, fundamental assignment football… and we need to be able to tackle well. Our defensive line and our box players need to be really physical up front and not allow any gaps for [Dewald] to get out in space and be a dynamic player.”
Stopping Dewald figures to be a daunting task, but the Vikings carry the confidence of having shut down some of Class A’s best rushing attacks throughout district play.
“It’s just a huge credit to our district,” Harris said. “They do what they do really well, but they all have their own niche and they all do it a little differently. Playing in a really tough district with really well-coached teams has put us in a position to feel really confident where we’re at and make adjustments according to the team that we’re playing. [Our players] have the confidence and preparation to make plays.”
A win over Westwood would be AHSTW’s first playoff victory since 2018 when the Vikings were state runners-up. There’s no doubt that this year’s squad is talented, but the playoffs require extra attentiveness to the little facets in the game.
“In the postseason, you gotta be able to take care of the football, so the turnover margin is gonna be key,” Harris said. “We’re going into week nine, so week one of the playoffs, meaning penalties and disciplined football is gonna be key. Most teams are playing their best football at this point in time, so it’s about who can be the most disciplined most often.”
AHSTW hosts Westwood in the opening round of the Iowa Class A state football playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Harris below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.