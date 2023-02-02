(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
“It means something,” AHSTW head coach GG Harris told KMA Sports. “There’s an end goal, but this is part of the process.”
“It’s special,” senior Brayden Lund added. “I think we’ve done it a few years now. It’s nice to make that a normal thing.”
Kyle Sternberg and Lund combined to score 30 points with the former putting in 13 of his game-best 16 in the first half. Lund, meanwhile, scored seven in both the first and second halves on his way to 14.
“It’s a gritty win,” Lund added. “Playing Treynor is always going to be a battle no matter what. It was nice to come out and get a win. We really stepped it up on the defensive end.”
AHSTW never trailed, scoring nine straight between the end of the first and beginning of the second to open up an early 10-point lead. Treynor battled their way within two three times in the second quarter, but Sternberg and Lund combined to hit a trio of treys to thwart the rallies.
“Our teammates are really supportive,” Sternberg said. “They know we want the ball, and they do everything to help us out.”
Both Lund and Sternberg had nine rebounds apiece to finish one rebound shy of double-doubles. Ryan Wedemeyer added eight big points off the bench for the Vikings.
“That’s the type of game you want to be in this time of year,” Coach Harris said. “When you’re put in those situations against a quality team that’s going to make you uncomfortable. I thought we maintained our composure. There were some moments there where things were turning their way, and we weathered the storm multiple times. I’m really proud of our composure.”
In the midst of the the thrilling win, senior Cole Scheffler, who recently broke the school-record for career assists, became the school’s all-time leader in steals.
“You talk about effort and a guy that guards the ball with relentlessness for 84 or 94 feet,” Harris said of Scheffler. “It all starts on the ball. As a sophomore, that’s when we started taking more pride on the defensive end, and it started with him. For him to get that reward for a career thing, it’s icing on top.”
Treynor (12-6, 11-4) had three players finish in double figures with Karson Elwood (14 points), Ethan Konz (12) and Ethan Dickerson (10) providing strong contributions. Jace Tams added eight points.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Harris, Lund and Sternberg below.