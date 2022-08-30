(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two.
AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener.
“I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all facets,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “There were a lot of positives in week one, but we’re a hungry group so we know that we can really improve and tighten up some areas, but I’m definitely feeling pretty happy with week one.”
Kyle Sternberg threw three touchdown passes, two of which were caught by Cole Scheffler, who also added a punt return touchdown. On the ground, Luke Sternberg rushed for 128 yards and a score on 16 carries to round out a balanced attack from the Vikings.
The loaded stat sheet was thanks to a stellar performance from the offensive line.
“I gotta give a lot of credit to the big hosses up front,” Harris said. “I didn’t expect them to be so crisp in week one, I don’t think any of us did, but they really took care of business up front. Those guys really allowed us to do what we needed to do and get the ball to our playmakers.”
AHSTW’s offensive versatility figures to be a major weapon moving forward, but it was the defense that shined against IKM-Manning, pitching a shutout and holding firm on every possession.
“We knew we had to play assignment football, from our DBs all the way down to our D-line,” Harris said. “Aidan Martin and Nick Denning leading in the middle was big. They lead from a standpoint of intensity, and once you start hearing those pads popping on those first couple possessions, that stuff becomes pretty contagious.”
Denning finished the night with 11 tackles and an interception, turning in a monster performance that led the defense to shut down any sort of offense IKM-Manning could muster.
“We really preached all week to fly to the ball and that we wanted a swarm of blue around the ball,” Harris said. “I think we really established that early and it really just got ourselves going.”
The Vikings will be tested again in week two when they host Earlham. Despite a blowout loss to perennial powerhouse Van Meter Friday, the Cardinals return a good amount of starters from a team that made the Class A playoffs a season ago.
“[Earlham] does things a little different over there,” Harris said. “Their offense is extremely hard to prepare for. You could get your scout team to run it as fast and as hard as you want but it never really prepares you for Friday night.”
Earlham has won the last two meetings against AHSTW by a combined score of 87-17. The Cardinals were held to just six points last week, but they are a run-first team that can be physically imposing.
“[Earlham] is one of those teams where you truly have to find ways to stay on the field on offense and grind out some possessions,” Harris said. “They’d love to go 10 to 15 plays for a touchdown every drive. We’ve gotta find ways to get them in second-and-long, third-and-long and get them behind the sticks to get our offense back [on the field].”
AHSTW hosts Earlham in a Class A non-district matchup Friday at 7 P.M. in Avoca.
Hear the full interview with Harris below and check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.