(Treynor) – The AHSTW softball team grabbed a key early-season conference win Tuesday night in comeback fashion over Treynor.
The Lady Vikes (4-1, 4-1) scored 10 runs in their final three at-bats and erased a five-run deficit en route to an 11-8 win in eight innings.
"Like I told the girls, that's why you play the full game and not just the first five innings," said AHSTW Head Coach Trevor Gipple. "It's hard to sum up. I'm just proud of them. They never stopped, even when we were down five. They just continued to produce good at bats throughout the entire night. Eventually we started driving the ball and getting on base."
Treynor grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first, when Jadyn Huisman cracked a 2-run single off the outfield fence. AHSTW got one run back in the third when Graycen Partlow worked a two-out walk and came all the way around to score on a throwing error by Treynor.
In the bottom half of the third, Treynor got the run back on a safety squeeze bunt by Maili McKern. The Cardinals extended the lead, scoring on an RBI single from Brynna Huffman in the fourth and two AHSTW errors in the fifth.
Trailing 6-1 in the sixth, the Lady Vikes’ bats came to life. Brooke Lee led off the inning with an infield single and scored on an RBI ground out by Sienna Christian. With the bases loaded, Kendra Hansen belted a double into center to score three to cut the deficit to 6-5.
"I think they started getting the timing of the fastball," said Gipple. "They were more hunting the zone, as opposed to just reacting. I think that's just a big thing for them. They started driving the ball.”
AHSTW added one more run in the seventh to force extra innings. Lee reached via a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a passed ball.
The Lady Vikes again exploded in the eighth. Hansen led off the inning with a triple and scored on a single by Loralei Wahling. Halle Goodman and Christian both hit two-RBI singles to give AHSTW an 11-6 lead.
"I told them going into (the 8th), we have to scratch and claw your way to one run," said Gipple. "We got that one early and things just kind of exploded. You can never have enough. Anytime we play Treynor, we know they're going to come back. (Treynor Coach) Kara (Huisman) is a great coach. She knows how to get kids on base. It was really nice to get five. The final was 11-8, so we needed all of them."
Treynor made things interesting in the bottom half of the eighth, scoring on a Cadence Quick RBI single and a bases-loaded walk from Elyse Winchell. The Cardinals brought the potential winning run to the plate, but a ground out ended the threat and propelled AHSTW to a key conference win.
Hansen and Christian both led the offense with three RBI, while Goodman added two RBI on two hits. Christian got the win in the circle, throwing 7 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and six earned runs. Goodman slammed the door, getting the final out.
"They are a scrappy bunch," said Gipple. "I don't think they quite realize how good they can be, which is sometimes a blessing. What it should do for them is make them realize they can play with anyone in the conference. It's anybody's ballgame early in the season. We just hope to continue to grow each and every day off that."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Hansen, Goodman and Gipple in a video you can view below.
Treynor was led offensively by Delaney Mathews, who was 3-for-4, while Huisman drove in two runs. Mathews took the loss, throwing 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and nine earned runs.