(Avoca) -- The AHSTW wrestling program will host a Class 1A wrestling sectional on Saturday, where they hope to have a respectable showing and build off the continued progression they made this season.
"It flew by," Coach Evan McCarthy said about his team's season. "We are feeling pretty good, though. We were struggling to stay healthy in the early part of January. This past week or 10 days, we've finally been able to piece together our best 14 guys. We are going to have our strongest lineup available this weekend. We are really excited about that."
The Vikings enter the postseason with some confidence after a 15-6 dual season.
"I thought we won quite a few close duals this year," McCarthy said. "I feel like more often than not, our guys put in the effort to win the toss-up matches. I was overall happy with how our regular season went."
Coach McCarthy's team typically wrestles better as the year goes on. This season isn't any different.
"As the year goes on, our older guys have more focus and a better work ethic," he said. "They do a nice job of not letting the grind of the season wear them down. They move on to the next thing, keep working hard and keep their eye on the prize."
Seniors Hayden Fischer (138), Garrison Gettler (160) and Denver Pauley (170) are former state qualifiers. Gettler was the Vikings' lone qualifier in 2021, while Pauley and Fischer qualified for state as sophomores. The trio has respective records of 29-7, 38-5 and 38-7.
"They set a good example in the room," McCarthy said. "All three of those guys have embraced leadership roles in different ways. It's helped us have a good season. Hopefully, all the work they've put in will pay off at the end of the season."
Freshman Henry Lund has maneuvered through the veteran-heavy 220-pound weight class with a 36-10 record.
"The potential is there for Henry to have a good career," McCarthy said. "He has an opportunity to get through this weekend, maybe get to the state tournament and surprise some people. He's done a nice job as a freshman. Hopefully, he can finish the season on a high note."
Eli Collins (126), Kayden Baxter (152), Kolby Weihs (182) and Sawyer Kiesel (285) have also been contributors for the Vikings this season.
The Vikings begin their postseason journey on Saturday when they welcome Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood. The latter enters as the heavy favorite in the sectional, but the Vikings have a prime opportunity to qualify several for districts.
"We want to see all 14 guys compete in every position," McCarthy said. "Even if they are losing, we want to see them fighting or competing. Hopefully, we will see 14 guys that want to scrap. The opportunity to keep wrestling after Saturday is there. They just have to win some tough matches."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier have the live play-by-play from Avoca Saturday afternoon on KMA 960.