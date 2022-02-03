(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys finished a season sweep of Treynor and clinched an outright Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday night.
The Vikings (18-1, 15-0) held off a late Treynor rally to claim a 48-41 win over their WIC counterparts.
“I think we’ve had a share and one outright maybe four or five years ago,” AHSTW coach GG Harris said, “but to do it against a really good team and well-coached program at home, all those things are great. We still have one more conference matchup, and we want to finish this thing the right way.”
The Vikings never trailed on their way to their 18th win in 19 tries and their second over Treynor this season. After scoring 17 of the first 21 points, AHSTW never allowed the Cardinals (14-3, 13-2) any closer than three.
“Last year, we shared it,” senior Raydden Grobe said. “We knew this year we didn’t want to share it. We wanted to win it.”
Grobe led the way for the Vikings with 18 points, including a first-quarter slam dunk that had the home crowd on their feet. Braydon Lund added 13 points, Cole Scheffler put in eight and Kyle Sternberg added a strong floor game with seven points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.
While AHSTW led wire-to-wire, there were some hairy moments in the fourth with Treynor climbing all the way within a single possession while scoring seven of the first nine points in the final frame.
“I don’t know if it was bad offense, but we struggled to shoot the ball well and consistent,” Coach Harris said. “I thought we played with pretty good purpose at times, and they run a nice junk defense to make us work for everything. When shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to find a way to get stops, and we played a really good 32 minutes of defense.”
Treynor’s Thomas Schwartz led all scorers on the evening with 20 points, nearly willing his team back into the contest with several impressive rim runs and efficient shooting from the outside and the charity stripe.
It was Schwartz’s trio of free throws that brought Treynor within 42-39, but AHSTW took the air out of the ball and scored six of the final eight points.
“We didn’t really shoot the ball well tonight, so we had to get it done somewhere else,” Grobe added. “That happened to be on the defensive end.”
Treynor’s Ethan Konz also finished in double figures with 10 points while Ethan Dickerson put together a strong defensive game with four points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.
Check out video interviews with Coach Harris and Grobe below.