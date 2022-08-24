(Avoca) -- Few teams finished the 2021 regular season on a better note than the AHSTW football program.
Coach G.G. Harris hopes his team's impressive close carries some momentum into the 2022 campaign.
The Vikings took the KMAland football scene by surprise late last season, turning a 1-3 start into a playoff berth with three wins in their final four games.
"We peaked at the right time," Harris said about 2021. "We lost some experience, but we're excited for the youth to come in. We have a nice balance of youth and experience, so we're looking forward to that."
Coach Harris hopes his team can avoid another sluggish start to the season.
"We feel good about the way we finished things," Harris said. "They know what we talked about last year. We're holding ourselves to a standard."
Senior Kyle Sternberg returns to the quarterback position after completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,308 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
Last year was Sternberg's first year at the helm, so the expectations are higher this season.
"He came into his own," Harris said. "He can sling the ball around. I thought he got more comfortable in the pocket as the season progressed. We're looking for him to extend plays when he needs to and read defenses when we need to."
"We need him to captain the huddle and find ways to keep our offense on the field."
Sternberg is also the Vikings' top returning rusher after posting 252 yards and seven touchdowns. Nick Denning and Luke Sternberg expect to fill the carries voided by the graduation of running back Denver Pauley.
AHSTW threw the ball 161 times last year, and they have no shortage of experienced pass-catchers in this year's lineup.
Brayden Lund paced their group with 35 catches for 481 yards and a touchdown, and Cole Scheffler had 19 snags for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Denning, Ryan Wedemeyer and Jacob Coon should also contribute.
"We're looking to spread the ball around," Harris said. "We don't want to be predictable. We want to throw and run on our terms. I think we have the personnel to do that."
Defensively, the Vikings return plenty of talent, led by senior linebacker Aidan Martin.
Martin led Class A last year with 95 tackles, and Denning contributed 59 tackles from his safety spot.
Coach Harris expects the pair to lead an improved defense.
"They're ball hawks," he said. "I'm looking for them to lead on the defensive end. It doesn't always have to be with words."
AHSTW could use a stingy defense in a rigorous Class A District 7 that includes Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Southwest Valley, St. Albert and Sidney.
"All the teams we play run the heck out of the ball," Harris said. "Depth in the box will be key. We're looking for our defense to be a staple this year."
Their non-district schedule also presents challenges, perhaps none more daunting than their season-opening opponent, IKM-Manning.
The Wolves are perennially known as a physical, run-first team. They have many new faces in the lineup, but Coach Harris doesn't expect their smashmouth style to change.
"You find out a lot about yourself when you play IKM-Manning," he said. "They are so fundamentally sound and well-coached. We're going to see where we're at physically and mentally."
"We're going to look for our holes, and IKM poses a good matchup for that. They're going to what they doand we're going to try to do what we do better.
Working through the opening-game conditioning woes will be huge, according to Harris.
"We have to make sure we're hydrated and disciplined," he said. "We can't worry about what IKM is doing. Just win one down at a time."
Jan Harris has reports from AHSTW/IKM-Manning on Friday night. Tune into KMA's football coverage from 6:15 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Harris below.