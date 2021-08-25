(Avoca) -- AHSTW is ready to play some football and hopeful for a bounce back season. The Vikings won just two games last season, but worse than anything, they only got to play five times.
“This is a group that just didn’t get to play a lot of football last year,” Coach GG Harris told KMA Sports. “For us, we want to keep it simple, but we want to give as many opportunities and reps as we can. The guys are really soaking it in, and I think they’re hungry.”
Harris will have a new starting quarterback in 2021, but he’s been impressed with a roster teeming with talent and experience in the senior and junior classes.
“(The seniors) have had a Dome run, and then you go to last season,” Harris said. “They’ve kind of had a high and a low. Just being able to be in both of those positions, we’re going to lean on those guys a lot to be the voice and the vibe of the team.”
Running back Denver Pauley rushed for 617 yards and six touchdowns in just five games last year while Raydden Grobe also provides an outside threat (22 catches, 415 yards, 4 TD last year) in the senior class. Harris also points out other seniors like Hayden Fischer, Garrison Gettler, Jace Peterson and Jordan Ratzlaff that figure to play prominent roles on the field and off.
“We’re going to really lean on them for their competitiveness and their balanced attitude,” he said.
The junior class is where you can likely find their quarterback. Kyle Sternberg – a star in basketball – was the No. 2 QB a year ago. While he threw just four passes for 22 yards, he also had a big role on defense.
“(The juniors) were asked to do a lot as sophomores and had a lot of different roles,” Harris said. “Whether it was basketball, wrestling, track, soccer or baseball, they saw some success. They have experience in other sports, so we’re going to be leaning on them to drive the competitiveness and urgency in practice to push those seniors.”
Harris also touts big sophomore and freshmen classes as guys that could continue to push the upperclassmen in practice. He hopes all of that will pay off this week when they open at IKM-Manning.
The Wolves were 3-6 last season and have a new head coach in Cory McCarville, who replaces long-time and legendary coach Tom Casey.
“I expect to see a lot of the same,” Harris said. “They were peaking at the right time last year and beat a good Southwest Valley team in the playoffs. They got everybody back, plus Amos Rasmussen being able to get healthy and be in the mix (is big). They’ve got a lot of kids that can do a lot of things, and they’re going to be tough. Their tradition is always going to be there, and we’re going to be prepared for a battle.”
Jan Harris will have reports on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage on KMA can be heard on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmalad.com from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Harris linked below.