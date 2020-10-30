(Avoca) -- For the second consecutive season and third time in four years, the AHSTW girls cross country team will run at the state meet.
"We are feeling really good," Coach Jenny Hamilton said. "This group of girls has been awesome to work with. We've had our eyes set on returning to state since June."
The Lady Vikes may have had their sights set on Fort Dodge, but it's been the elephant in the room.
"I haven't let them talk about that too much," Hamilton said. "We like to take meets one at a time, but it's always been on their radar. They've shown they deserve to be there. I'm proud of them and excited for them."
AHSTW earned their most recent trip to state with a first-place finish at their state qualifying meet in Audubon last Friday edging Logan-Magnolia by 15 points to claim the team title.
The Western Iowa Conference foes have traded the top spot at meets throughout the year.
"We have been blessed to have them in our conference the last few years," Hamilton said. "They are a really quality program. We respect them. We match up really with them and have gone back and forth. They got us at conference and that stung, so we talked about what we could do differently. We kinda use their girls to set our goals and how we need to be finishing."
AHSTW's duo of Julia Kock and Chloe Falkena stepped up Friday who posted respective finishes of second and third, ahead of Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer for the first time this season.
"They both ran awesome races," Hamilton said.
Kock and Falkena will be joined in Fort Dodge on Saturday by teammates Jade Draman, Kailey Jones, Holly Hoepner, Jordan Blotzer and Claire Denning. While Kock and Falkena have been the top two runners for the Lady Vikes throughout most of the season, the rest of the lineup has taken turns stepping up when needed.
"There's no pecking order on our team," Hamilton said. "If you are having a good day, we depend on you to show that. We don't finish in a consistent order and that's alright because every day somebody steps up."
With another trip to state in their pocket, Hamilton is hopeful these late October trips north will be customary for AHSTW in the future.
"It's a high standard to set, but I hope that's becoming the expectation," she said. "This group of seniors has been a really solid unit for a lot of years. They have really turned the program around and set some foundational building blocks that I hope are going to be in place for a long time. We don't base our whole season off going to state, but I hope it's an expectation moving forward that we expect ourselves to compete."
Last year, AHSTW entered the state meet with the goal of finishing higher than their No. 8 ranking by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. They did so by finishing third.
This year, they enter the meet ranked No. 10.
"It's always an expectation to move up," Hamilton said. "I think we can be better than a 10th-ranked team. I would more so say our goal is I want to see them run on Saturday like they did on Friday. Wherever that puts us, it puts us. I just want to see us compete with the drive and hunger we demonstrated on Friday. If we do that, I definitely think we can move up."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates from Fort Dodge on Saturday. The complete interview with Coach Hamilton can be heard below.