(Avoca) -- One year after a third-place finish in Class 1A, the AHSTW girls cross country team has the pieces in place for another strong season.
The unusual offseason due to COVID-19 created some challenges for the Lady Vikes, but they made the most of it.
"We usually meet a few times in June, but we weren't able to do that," Coach Jenny Hamilton said. "I think that was good for kids. We were really hungry, excited and open-minded when we came back. We had a really good July. We upped our mileage and met each day in a different town of the AHSTW district. That was exciting. Overall, I think kids are grateful for the opportunity to compete because many lost that in the spring. I think they are excited to have the opportunity."
Last year was a dream season for the Lady Vikes, who finished third in the Class 1A state meet and second in the Western Iowa Conference meet behind eventual state champion Logan-Magnolia.
"Last year was a lot of fun," Hamilton said. "This group of girls has been building the program the last four years. This is a special group. They were freshmen when I first started coaching. The taste of success, wanting to be taken seriously and wanting to compete at a high level -- they know what that feels like now and they are starting to expect that of themselves and their teammates."
The Lady Vikes return six of their top seven runners from last season. Julia Kock, Chloe Falkena and Holly Hoepner are all back after medaling at the WIC Meet while Jade Draman, Talia Welsh and Jordan Blotzer were also key pieces of AHSTW's lineup.
"They are just awesome leaders and awesome people," Hamilton said. "Chloe and Julia have qualified for state all three of their high school years so far."
AHSTW enters the season as the No. 5 ranked team in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. They certainly have the pieces to contend for the conference title, and perhaps a state title, but they aren't thinking about that yet.
"It's a new year, new team. We are just taking it one day at a time," Hamilton said. "We won't talk about state until we get much further down the season. I'm sure it's on the radar, but we've got a lot of work to do. We take it one practice at a time and one meet at a time. It's a big deal for us to be competitive in our conference. We want that. We hope to finish in the top two of the conference and be in the top three at every meet. Those are the type of goals we are starting with."
AHSTW is slated to open their season Tuesday, September 1st at Logan-Magnolia. The complete interview with Coach Hamilton can be heard below.