(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls cross country program has put together a strong start to the season, earning some statewide notoriety.
The Vikings are ranked No. 13 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
"I've been very happy with the group as a whole," AHSTW head coach Jackson Renberg said. "I'm not surprised with the results because they do in practice. Our goal is not to peak at the beginning of the year. We want to keep getting better."
One of the highlights of the Lady Vikes' season came last Thursday when they won the team title at the Logan-Magnolia Meet.
"Our top three runners have all been running pretty dang close together," Renberg said. "That helped our team scores."
Bella Lamp, Rylie Knop and Ava Paulsen are the talented trio Coach Renberg refers to. Lamp -- a freshman -- has been AHSTW's top runner in each of their first three meets.
"She's been our leader," Renberg said. "She's had a really good first three races. She's very tough and has run down some good runners."
Kenna Paulsen, Ella Langer and Yana Lander have also contributed to AHSTW's lineup.
"Kenna is a really good runner," Renberg said. "We'll just keep pushing her to improve her form. We really like our team."
The Vikings have only two runners on the boys roster -- Caden Geraghty and Caleb Hatch.
With a few meets to critique, Renberg says there's still plenty of room to improve.
"I think everybody can get better," he added. "We just need to go to meets with hills and hit those. As long as we keep being consistent and working hard every day, we will get better. Cross country is a sport where everybody improves around you, so you have to improve as well."
While the Lady Vikes appreciate their early-season ranking, they aren't concerned about where they stand in early September.
"We don't want to be ranked in the third week of the year. We want to be ranked at the end of the year. The expectations are to use every practice and meet as training. As far as goals and expectations, I don't like to put goals on them. But we're capable of competing. We'll let the chips fall where they may."
AHSTW returns to action Tuesday when they host their meet. Hear the full interview with Coach Renberg below.