(Avoca) -- It's been an up and down season for the AHSTW girls basketball team, but Coach Jill Vanderhoof's team is coming into the postseason with some confidence after a strong close to the regular season.
"We are playing pretty well," said Vanderhoof. "We have some tough losses, but we've played good games even if they haven't ended in wins. Our record hasn't shown the development we've made, but our competitive spirit and how we play with each other has improved."
The Lady Vikes (8-13) ended the regular season with three wins in their final four games. Vanderhoof says their lone loss in that stretch -- a 48-25 defeat to 2A No. 8 Treynor -- also presented some positives.
"We've played some competitive games. That's good to see. We are staying at the competitive level, and it has been big for us in the last couple of games we have played."
AHSTW replaced the top three scorers from last year's regional final team.
Sophomore Delaney Goshorn paces the Lady Vikes with 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Ellie Peterson (8.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG) and Ella Langer (6.9 PPG) have been steady scorers. Saydi Paulsen, Rylie Knop and Graycen Partlow contribute as well.
"At the beginning of the season, we didn't look to shoot the ball," Vanderhoof said. "You could tell we were young. We've grown accustomed to this style of play. That has been big. They never compared themselves to last year's team. They focused on who they are this year and set a tone."
AHSTW hopes their continued development parlays into postseason success, particularly on Saturday when they face Missouri Valley in a Class 2A regional opener. The Lady Vikes beat their Western Iowa Conference rival twice this year by margins of 25 and 38.
Turnovers have created issues for AHSTW's offense this year. They hope to limit those in the postseason.
"They are a tough, aggressive team," Vanderhoof said. "We have to take care of the ball. Sometimes we see the right play, but we make it a half-second too late. Controlling the ball but playing our tempo is huge for us. Communication is going to be key."
Check out the full interview with Coach Vanderhoof below.