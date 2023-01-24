(Treynor) -- AHSTW went 3-0 in duals at Treynor Tuesday to secure outright second place in the Western Iowa Conference regular season standings.
The Vikings beat Treynor 42-39, Missouri Valley 39-32 and Riverside 51-28.
“I think all three duals, on paper, were gonna be really close,” AHSTW head coach Evan McCarhty said. “They could’ve gone either way, so I’m happy the guys pulled out three victories. We finished runners-up in the conference duals, so I’m happy with that. Individually, we gave up some winnable matches, but we’ve got a few weeks to clean that up.”
Eli Collins finished the night 3-0, with first-period pins over Treynor’s Cauy Konz and Missouri Valley’s Quinn Herman, as well as a 8-4 decision over Riverside’s Jack Branan.
“They were pretty tough,” Collins said. “I was really exhausted in my last match. I wanted a pin, but I’ll take a close match like that.”
The Vikings notched 13 total wins by fall on the night, eight of which came from their lower weights.
“I thought our little guys competed pretty hard,” McCarthy said. “I thought in the Riverside dual, we won a couple matches that we weren’t favored in, so I’m really happy with that effort.”
AHSTW’s dual against Riverside seesawed through the first five weights before Collins’ hard-fought win over Branan put the Vikings in front.
“[Collins] can wrestle really well,” McCarhty said. “Tonight was a good night for him. Hopefully that can give him some momentum and he can have a good remainder of the season and have a chance in districts to move on.”
As the regular season comes to close, AHSTW looks to continue improving upon its recent success.
“We need to finetune our technique,” McCarthy said. “We’ll watch some film and try to game plan a little bit for what we specifically need to work on for opponents. Make sure our shape stays really good, but not to the point where we’re grinding them down and wearing them out. We want them to be fresh at the end of the year.”
With their perfect night Tuesday, the Vikings clinched sole possession of a runner-up finish in the WIC dual standings, only behind Logan-Magnolia.
They’ll look to parlay that momentum into the final stretch of the regular season in preparation for the arrival of the district tournament.
“We wanna finish the regular season [strong],” McCarthy said. “We wanna compete hard and compete well at those meets and then get ready for districts. We’re gonna have 13 guys that go out there and believe that they can compete and move on. We’ll hopefully move as many guys forward to the state tournament as possible.”
AHSTW returns to the mat Thursday for a quad meet in Harlan, which will also feature Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak.
View full video interviews with Collins and McCarthy below. Click here to view full match-by-match results from Tuesday’s meet in Treynor.
Full dual results:
- AHSTW def. Treynor 42-39
- AHSTW def. Missouri Valley 39-32
- AHSTW def. Riverside 51-28
- Riverside def. Missouri Valley 53-29
- Riverside def. Treynor 46-33