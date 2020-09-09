(Avoca) -- AHSTW bounced back in Week 2 with a dominant 39-6 win over Missouri Valley.
One week after a tight loss to Shenandoah, the Vikings (1-1) had 204 yards passing and 154 yards rushing on offense while forcing four turnovers on defense in the win over their Western Iowa Conference rivals.
“That’s a really scrappy, really physical Missouri Valley team,” Coach G.G. Harris said of the win. “They came out and punched us in the mouth. It caught us off guard, but I was proud of the way the kids responded. We’re responding in the right ways after good plays and bad plays.”
Senior quarterback Blake Holst was both efficient and dynamic in the passing game on Friday, throwing for the 204 yards while completing 13 of his 20 passes. Blake Tuma had five grabs for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead the receiving attack. Meanwhile, junior running back Denver Pauley added 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 totes.
On defense, Pauley had 9.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss while Holst, junior Garrison Gettler and sophomore Kaeden Schmitz recovered fumbles sand sophomore Cole Scheffler nabbed an interception.
“There was a different focus from the kids,” Coach Harris said. “They were still really intense and dialed in to taking care of the ball. Dialed in on third downs on both offense and defense. Sustaining drives, getting off the field. To dial into those situations was the biggest improvement from Week 1.”
The Vikings will now open Class A District 9 play on Friday evening against undefeated and KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Southwest Valley (3-0), which ranks second in Class A with 33.5 tackles for loss in wins over Nodaway Valley, Cardinal and Red Oak.
“They’re just as scrappy and just as physical as Missouri Valley, so it was a good test to at least get a good taste of that,” Harris said. “(Southwest Valley) has been the young squad the last couple years, and these kids have played a lot of snaps.”
Harris calls Southwest Valley’s senior offensive guard and linebacker Tallen Myers “one of the best players around.”
“We know we’re going to have to get a hat on him when we’re on offense,” he said. “They’re really fundamentally sound, and they throw in some wrinkles with their formations. We have to align to that defensively, and we can’t let them drive the ball 80 yards down the field doing whatever they want.”
The Timberwolves offense is topped by junior quarterback Brendan Knapp, who has rushed for a team-high 322 yards, thrown for 172 and accounted for seven offensive touchdowns.
On defense, seniors Tucker TePoel (12.0 TFL) and Kaden Jacobs (7.5 TFL) are among seven players with at least 2.0 TFL for the season. They’ve also created five turnovers in their three games, scoring on a pair of pick-sixes by junior Cade Myers and senior Blaine Venteicher.
“We’re going to have to spread the field,” Harris said. “They’re really solid defensively, so we’re going to have to get them uncomfortable and spread the field horizontally and vertically to get them out of the box. We can’t be predictable.”
Jan Harris will be in Corning on Friday evening providing reports from the Class A-9 battle. Hear his reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show with full coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Harris linked below.