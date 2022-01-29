(Avoca) -- The Lady Vikings of AHSTW hit eight threes in their 45-39 upset win over Logan-Magnolia.
The Lady Vikings pulled off the upset and notch their second win in a row. They started out shooting well and scored seven of their eight threes in the first half of the game. They led 17-11 after the first quarter and took a 29-24 lead into the break.
The Logan-Magnolia girls came back with a stronger third quarter and gained a 36-33 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers would score only three fourth-quarter points. AHSTW would snatch 12 points in the final quarter, including some clutch free throws at the end to seal the deal.
AHSTW head coach Jill Vanderhoof talked with KMA Sports after the win. The head coach for the Lady Vikings says they changed things up from the first matchup with the Panthers.
“We've looked at a lot of different offenses,” Vanderhoof said. “We've had a couple of quarters where our offenses don't produce in the past couple of games. So, we wanted to make sure we had consistent offenses, different movements, being able to beat their zone a couple of times, and we were able to find that tonight. The first time we played them, they played two-three (zone) on us, they played 13 on us. So, we kind of looked at a couple of different sets, little offenses, just to get ourselves going and then the confidence, and just making sure that we were confident ourselves, getting ready to shoot. We've been sharing the ball a lot better lately, a lot more assists, which has proven that we have been passing the ball better and not standing as much, which was really nice to see.”
Coach Vanderhoof says she saw positive progress before winning back-to-back games.
“Before even these two wins, we've had a lot of games where we played really close even up until half. We played close up until the third quarter, and then we had one quarter that we just hadn't been able to put together,” Vanderhoof explained. “So, the fact that we finally put four full quarters together against a very well-coached, very well-disciplined team was good for the two girls it was good for their momentum, and just as a team, you know, team morale was huge for them.”
The KMA Player of the Game was Delaney Goshorn, who slashed the net for 20 points. Goshorn spoke with KMA Sports after the win.
"We knew we had to play four quarters and just be confident in our shots," Goshorn told KMA Sports. "Confidence in shooting is something we've been trying to build this year. So, just being able to find open teammates and find open shots to get them."
Ellie Peterson added 12 points on the night for the Lady Vikings. Mya Moss led the way on the Panthers' side with 12 of her own.
The Lady Vikings will stay home for the third, and final game of their homestand against Treynor next Thursday. Logan-Magnolia will play at St. Albert on Monday.
You can view the full interviews with Vanderhoof and Delaney below.