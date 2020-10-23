(Audubon) -- The AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia girls and 12 KMAland runners automatically punched their tickets to Fort Dodge and the state cross country meet at a 1A SQM in Audubon on Friday.
The Vikings scored 44 points behind strong finishes from seniors Julia Kock and Chloe Falkena, who placed second and third, respectively, in 22:01.09 and 22:11.05.
“I have never been happier to see Chloe after I finished,” Kock joked. “We have a group of six seniors out of our seven. We want to make this last and go out really strong.”
“Julia is one of my favorite teammates to run with,” Falkena added. “We push each other on and off the course. I’m excited to get to the state meet and grind out there to show everybody what we’ve got.”
Logan-Magnolia was second with 59 points behind Courtney Sporrer’s 22:29.37. However, the surprise of the day came from the St. Albert team. Freshman Reese Duncan won the meet in 21:49.82 and her teammates Carly McKeever and Brenna Smith placed sixth and eighth, respectively, with times of 22:51.05 and 23:31.88.
“I was kind of nervous coming out because it was pretty cold,” Duncan said. “Once we got started, it felt good. I just paid a lot of attention to who was running with me.”
“We’re just so proud of our team,” McKeever said. “We weren’t really expecting this. We knew we could do it deep down. We really went out there and took on all the hills.”
“I think we knew we could pull it off,” Smith added. “I thought I did well on the hills, considering how cold and how tough they were.”
Audubon’s Grace Slater placed fifth to advance to Fort Dodge while Abby Mandel of Boyer Valley was 10th to grab the final qualifying spot.
In the boys race, KMAland landed four state qualifiers, led by Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen, who finished in seventh in a time of 18:47.81.
“I came into the season just trying to start varsity,” Bendgen said. “I never imagined placing top 10 in any meet let alone qualifying for state.”
Bendgen was followed by St. Albert’s Colin Lillie, who ran an 18:55.79 and placed individually after going with the Falcons team last season.
“I’m happy to qualify,” Lillie said. “I got 16th last year, so that disappointed me a little bit. Over training, that’s all I thought all year and all I thought about during the race.”
Riverside’s Ben Schroder will also finish his season in Fort Dodge, placing ninth in a time of 19:01.05.
“All the work I’ve put in has finally paid off,” Schroder said. “I get to go up and run against a bunch of great runners and have a great race.”
Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley ran a 19:13.00 to take the final qualifying spot on the boys side. Check out the complete results linked here and full video interviews with Duncan, Kock, Falkena, McKeever, Smith, Bendgen, Lillie and Schroder below.