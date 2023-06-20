(Avoca) -- With just a week remaining on the schedule, AHSTW softball is gearing up to play spoiler in the 2023 postseason.
The Lady Vikings have had a season full of ups and downs that has resulted in a 10-13 overall record thus far.
“We’re super young,” AHSTW head coach Trevor Gipple siad. “We’re getting better everyday. This is the first time in my career that I’ve told them not to worry about the record. It matters, you want to win, but it doesn’t really matter until July hits. We’ve gotta go through this growth phase with all these young kids.”
AHSTW currently sits at sixth place in a loaded Western Iowa Conference with a 6-7 league record.
“The conference itself is a pleasant surprise,” Gipple said. “Every night is super competitive. It seems like we’re in every game, but you gotta step up and make those plays. Some teams are doing that right now, and we’re kind of Jeckyl and Hyde. Some days we can, some days we just fail.”
Graycen Partlow and Sienna Christian have been the team’s most potent offensive threats throughout the year.
Partlow is batting .439 with 22 hits and 13 RBI, while Christian holds a .406 batting average with 22 hits and 18 RBI.
“[Partlow and Christian] are both very disciplined,” Gipple said. “They work on their craft in the offseason religiously. Those two are always in a cage somewhere. As they’re maturing, it’s showing. They put the bat on the ball almost every time they’re at the plate, they’re hunting their hot zones and they don’t let pressure get to them. When we get to those spots where we need those RBI, they’re driving the ball.”
The circle has been a rotating door for the Vikings, with a group consisting of Christian, Halle Goodman, Loralei Wahling all pitching significant innings.
“All three of them will always go compete in the circle,” Gipple said.
Not only has the WIC been a tough test night in and night out, but AHSTW stacked its non-conference schedule this season as well.
“Our non-conference schedule has been brutal,” Gipple said. “We’re on the tailend of the season, trying to get ready for the postseason and we’re hoping those tougher non-conference games are gonna pay off for us.”
While AHSTW’s record may not indicate a deep postseason run, the Vikings are looking to make some noise and shake things up once the tournament commences.
“I just told the girls, ‘We’re gonna go play spoiler,’” Gipple said. “We’re 10-13, but in a give-and-take world, we could easily be 15-8. We’ve lost a lot of one-run games. It’s gonna take fundamental defense, attacking the strike zone and being the hitting and base running team that we’re capable of being. If we can put all of that together and get some consistency when the time is right, we can go further than people expect us to.”
AHSTW is back in action Tuesday for a road date with Class 1A No. 9 Missouri Valley at 7:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Gipple from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.