(Avoca) -- The AHSTW football team returns home for the first time since week one with a crucial district battle against St. Albert Friday.
The Vikings (2-2) picked up a 48-22 win over Sidney last week, using a strong second quarter to pull away for the victory. Head Coach G.G. Harris gave his team credit for fighting until the very end in the high-scoring affair.
"What I was most proud of was just the fact that they want to play well and they know what we need to look like and that we can play at a high level," said Harris. "For them to be hungry and not content with being average was probably what I was excited for and good to see out of our young squad."
AHSTW returned several key players from last year’s 5-4 squad and Harris says he’s happy with how the group is coming together over halfway through the regular season.
"Overall, their coachability has been unbelievable," said Harris. "It's been one of the best groups that we've had that really soaks up the things we say as coaches. For a coach, that makes you a better coach as well, because then you continue to learn and get better. Being coachable and able to work together has been really nice."
The Vikings’ next opponent — St. Albert — is the only 2-0 team in Class A District 9, while four other teams, including AHSTW, sit at 1-1. The Falcons two wins have come in the last two weeks after back-to-back losses to start the year.
"They always play their best football towards the end of the year," said Harris. "I think they are just hitting their stride and they are clicking on all cylinders. They really can run the ball well. They can hit you inside and outside. They definitely pose a lot of threats and they have a ton of speed on the outside. We knew we were going to have our hands full defensively. Hopefully they aren't as fast as they look on film. We're really going to have to slow them down and then hopefully be able to stop the run."
Harris says his team will also need to take advantage when they possess the football.
"I think we can soften them up," said Harris. "Blake Holst is really settling in and finding his rhythm. He's ran the ball well and is becoming a dual-threat quarterback. Raydden Grobe and Denver Pauley are two other good options for us that they are going to have to stop as well. I think if both teams can find a way to get stops, it's going to be a great game. If not, it might be a shootout."
