(Treynor) -- A high-paced, back-and-forth contest saw AHSTW (8-0) take down Treynor (6-3) 58-47 in a Western Iowa Conference showdown Tuesday.
“It was a dog fight,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “It’s tough to win here [in Treynor]. It’s tough to play here in general. [Treynor] made us work for everything and I’d like to think we did the same thing to them. It was just a really great game of high school basketball.”
The Vikings outscored the Cardinals 20-5 in the final quarter to close out an otherwise nail biting victory.
“We knew we just had to turn up the energy,” AHSTW forward Kyle Sternberg said. “We felt like we were playing kind of flat and just going back and forth with them. We just knew we needed to step on it and get past them.”
Sternberg reached the 1,000 point milestone for career scoring and led his team to a hard-fought win.
“I can’t thank anyone enough,” Sternberg said. “I’m so grateful for all the teammates and coaches I’ve had in my life. I’m blessed.”
While Sternberg scored the ball, Cole Scheffler went toe-to-toe with the league’s highest scoring guard in Treynor’s Jace Tams.
Scheffler held Tams to under 10 points with stifling man-to-man defense throughout the evening.
“I just face-guarded [Tams] all the way,” Scheffler said. “I always had a hand up on him, got through screens and talked with my teammates.”
Scheffler’s defense and rebounding prowess, along with his ability to run the offense in critical points of the game, gave the Vikings an edge they needed to come away victorious.
“[Scheffler is] a floor general,” Harris said. “He’s a dog, as you like to say. He was guarding Tams the entire game, he was bringing the ball up the floor and getting it to the guys he needed to. He’s the kid who, when it’s his time to shine, when he needs to take the shot, when he needs to make a basket, he’s so good at understanding when that time is. If it’s not, he just knows who to get the ball to. We’re lucky to have him on our team.”
The game started as a seesaw affair and remained that way throughout, with Treynor leading for most of the opening half before AHSTW’s Nick Denning knocked down a three-pointer from the left corner to give his team a 26-25 lead in the waning moments of the second quarter.
As the second half got underway, the teams continued to volley the lead, but Treynor closed out the third quarter with a strong 6-0 run to take a 42-38 lead into the final frame.
AHSTW took over from there.
On the back of stellar play big man and leading scorer Brayden Lund, who’d been quiet for much of the night, the Vikings opened the fourth quarter on an 18-3 run to put the game on ice.
“Offensively, we wanted to spread them out and read the screens [in the fourth quarter],” Harris said. “I thought our guys did a much better job of reading the screens in the fourth quarter and we got the ball to the guys who needed it on time and we continued to attack the basket. Details really took over and anyone who stepped on the floor that was wearing red tonight just did a really nice job.”
The game featured an atmosphere similar to that of a postseason contest, with the gym packed to the brim with raucous fans there to witness what has recently become a rivalry game of sorts.
“You wanna talk about tradition and who you measure yourself up to, Treynor is one of those programs,” Harris said. “When you get to say that you have a rivalry, I think that means you’re doing something right and that we have a program that’s put ourselves in position to be in talks with a team like Treynor. So, all respect to Treynor.”
Even with a team that figures to be a contender across all of Class 2A, the Vikings know that they can’t afford to look ahead in a conference loaded with talent from top to bottom.
“If we can play at that high of a level and that high of energy in the first game of 2023, that makes me really excited to see what the end of the season brings,” Harris said. “That only happens if you take it one day at a time. We gotta make sure we bring that same attitude and approach [everyday].”
AHSTW will put its perfect record on the line in a home date with Tri-Center Friday.
View full video interviews with Sternberg, Scheffler and Harris below.