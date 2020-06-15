(Avoca) -- The long wait for a baseball season is finally over for the AHSTW Vikings, who will take the dirt tonight for a gritty Western Iowa Conference showdown tonight against Tri-Center.
"It's going to be great," Coach Jason Holst tells KMA Sports. "It's been 10-12 weeks without any competitions. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to play. We are super excited."
The Vikings were able to start practices June 1st. While the off-season and preseason were unlike any we have ever seen, Holst feels it went smooth for his team.
"It was really strange," he said. "But we had really good attendance. The excitement was there. It all came so fast. We have done what we could in the last couple of weeks to get ourselves prepared the best we can. We will rely on our experience and learn from each game."
AHSTW was 12-12 last season and ended the season with a loss to St. Albert in a district semifinal. The Vikings only had one senior on last year's squad, but return all of their pitching production and their top four hitters.
"I think we will build off our experience," Holst said. "A lot of them have played from their freshman or sophomore years. We've got to rely on that. Especially with the shortened season. There's a lot of responsibility we are putting on the kids, and I think that will benefit with our experience."
Clayton Akers, Sam Porter, Joey Cunningham and Lane Nelson will likely be on the bump for the Vikings most of the time this season.
Akers posted a 4-3 record last season with a 1.51 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings of action. Porter tossed 41 1/3 innings, posting a 6-3 record, 3.90 ERA and 63 strikeouts.
Cunningham made four starts, went 2-4, struck out 39 and had a 3.37 ERA and Nelson -- a freshman -- boasted a 3.61 ERA in 21 1/3 innings. Blake Holst, Joel Sampson, Brayden Lund, Joey Goins and Lucas Young also made pitching appearances for the Vikes last season.
"All of our pitchers bring a little bit of a different flavor to the mound," Holst said. "Each one of them is a bit different. Our biggest thing is going to have to be to throw strikes. I think our guys have done a good job of throwing strikes over the course of their careers. It's going to pay off this year with not having the time to get our arms in shape. We've got to be very efficient with our pitches. We can't get behind on pitch counts. That's going to be big."
Porter was AHSTW's top hitter last season, hitting .457 with a .545 on-base and 22 RBIs. Cunningham hit .408 and led the team in stolen bases (25). Blake Holst hit .371 with 16 RBIs and drew a team-high 15 walks.
Brody Langer hit .359 while Sampson and Akers also hit above .300. The Vikings hit .318 as a team last year but struck out 121 times. Coach Holst hopes his team can limit strikeouts this season.
"We need to get more consistent with putting the ball in play," he said. "There were a few times where we hit the strikeout bug. We've got to be efficient with our outs and make sure we move guys. We're probably not going to wow anybody with our hitting, but just try to be as consistent as we can."
AHSTW opens the season with three WIC games in four days -- Tri-Center (tonight), Riverside (tomorrow) and Treynor (Thursday on KMA-FM 99.1).
"We are going to have our hands full," Holst said, "but with our conference, I think we are going to have our hands full every night. I think that's the fun part about playing in our conference. It's so competitive. It's going to be exciting."
The Vikings are hoping to use the short season as a primer for the postseason.
"There's going to be growing pains," Holst said. "I'm fully aware of that. If we can just continue to get better with each game hopefully the baseball gods will be with us, and we'll be able to keep pushing through and make a long run into the postseason."
The complete interview with Coach Holst can be heard below.