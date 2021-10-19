(Avoca) -- A wild sequence of events and a strong close to the regular season put the AHSTW football program in the playoffs for the first time since their state runner-up season in 2018.
A return to the postseason looked unlikely when they sat at 1-3 midway through the season, but they managed to finish the year on a 3-1 stretch with three consecutive district wins, taking fourth in Class A District 7.
"It feels great," said head coach G.G. Harris. "We needed some help from other teams, but we also took care of business on our end. I'm just glad the kids get to keep playing football and keep having opportunities to get better."
This year's postseason trip is the Vikings' sixth since they became AHSTW in 2014.
"There's a lot of tradition and pride with this program," Harris said. "The last couple of years have been a rocky road, but it all pays off. Hopefully, we are seeing some of those benefits and reaping some of those awards now."
AHSTW got to the postseason with a 20-17 victory over St. Albert on Friday. The Vikings overcame a 17-7 deficit in the final minutes to stun the Falcons and keep their season alive thanks to a goal-line stand, a touchdown, a recovered onside kick and sealed their playoff berth touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Sternberg to Raydden Grobe in the final moments sealed the Vikings' postseason fate.
"They kicked us around for four quarters," Harris said. "The odds were against us, but we kept playing. We put the kids in the position to make plays, and I'll give all the credit to the guys. It was mayhem and a lot of fun."
Harris credits his team's week four loss to Mount Ayr as the season's turning point, setting the stage for three consecutive district wins over Riverside, Sidney and St. Albert.
"After the Mount Ayr game, we were not OK with where we were," he said. "We were close in a lot of games, and that wasn't good enough. We didn't say anything about winning out to make the playoffs. We just said we had to be more disciplined and hone in more on the details. That win with Riverside sparked us, and we maintained that focus."
While it might seem like their playoffs began weeks ago, the postseason officially begins on Friday when AHSTW ventures to Woodbury Central.
The Wildcats (7-1) won Class A District 8 with a potent spread offense. Senior quarterback Dallas Kluender leads the way with 1,540 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, while Max McGill leads the rushing attack with 903 yards and 14 scores. They also have three receivers -- Carter Bleil, Kaleb Bleil and Kyan Schultzen -- with at least three receiving touchdowns this season.
"They are really good," Harris said. "They have a nice skill set. They run the ball well between the tackles, and they get the ball out in space. They are probably one of the best teams I've seen spread the ball horizontally in a long time. We are going to have our hands full."
Woodbury Central's explosive offense can cause problems, but Harris is confident in his team.
"We like the matchup," he said. "We feel our defense is best in space. If we can create some pressure on the QB, it will give our athletes a chance to make plays. In the box, we are going to have to be animals. Their line is stout, so we know we have to play downhill in the box and shore up everything in space."
AHSTW tends to spread the ball around themselves, meaning ball security could be the tale of the tape for either side.
"We have to secure the ball when we have it and find a way to take it from them," Harris said.
Jan Harris will be in Moville on Friday for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Don't forget to check out all football coverage from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.