(Avoca) -- AHSTW football showed urgency from the opening whistle last week and wants to do it again this week.
The Class 1A No. 8/KMAland A/1A/2A No. 2 Vikings cruised to a 64-27 win over Tri-Center in their season opener on Friday.
"I think we came out with a lot of energy," AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. "We wanted to start strong and sustain it. I thought we did a nice job on both sides of the ball. I was very happy with our offense and special teams. There were a lot of really good things in week one."
The ground game was one of those bright spots. The Vikings churned for 362 yards and six scores on 17 carries.
Camden Soukup rushed for 192 yards and two scores on six totes, while Luke Sternberg had seven carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard scamper.
"We want to get Luke the ball in various ways," Harris said. "We know people are going to try to take him away. It's about how we can utilize Luke and have the weapons around him help him."
Friday night was Soukup's first game in the quarterback position. He also threw for 47 yards and a score.
"I was pleased," Harris said of Soukup's performance. "There's a lot of upside and potential. We're excited to see what's to come."
AHSTW's defense was on the field plenty Friday night as Tri-Center ran 78 total plays. Nick Denning led AHSTW's efforts with 12.5 tackles. Kayden Baxter had 10, and Henry Lund recorded 9.5 stops.
"We were gassed," Harris said. "We got some positions to shore up, but we have guys returning. We're going to get better each week. There's a lot of learning going on, but the guys are willing to work."
AHSTW ventures 15 minutes south Friday night to face rival Riverside. The Bulldogs are also 1-0 after rolling past West Monona.
"They're well-coached," Harris said of Riverside. "They do what they do well. The (Grady) Jeppesen kid is a heckuva athlete, and they have some good youth. They have a lot of potential, and they're going to be confident. We're excited for another battle on Highway 59."
Coach Harris hopes his team's urgency against Tri-Center is transferable to Friday night.
"We need to approach the game with extra urgency," he said. "I know this is only week two, but it's a great opportunity to see where we're at against a good opponent. For our guys, it's about doing your job and doing it well. I'm really proud of our offensive and defensive lines. When they're urgent, I think we're a special team."
Jan Harris has reports from AHSTW/Riverside on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show Friday night. Check out all KMA Sports coverage from 6:20 to midnight.
Hear the full interview with Coach Harris below.