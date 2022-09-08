(Avoca) -- A high-stakes game between undefeated Class A squads will go down Friday, as AHSTW (2-0) gets ready to square off against Southwest Valley (2-0)
AHSTW is fresh off a 50-28 victory over Earlham (0-2) in a game that saw a scoring frenzy in the first half.
“Earlham is a very good team but I thought we played very well and executed the game plan from all facets,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “We feel that we can be very explosive, spread the ball around, spread the field and tire [the opponents] out a little bit, whether that’s horizontally or vertically. We were able to do that within our first couple of possessions.”
The Vikings jumped out to a 43-12 lead heading into halftime and never looked back.
As per usual, the Sternberg Brothers filled up the stat sheet.
Quarterback Kyle Sternberg completed 12 of 19 passes for 203 yards and three scores, while his younger brother, Luke, rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries.
“I’m happy for [the Sternbergs] that they get to kind of share this moment together,” Harris said. “At the same time, they push each other and put a lot of time into themselves, the team and the program.”
The combination of Kyle and Luke Sternberg have accounted for over 700 yards and 12 total touchdowns through just two games.
“A lot of that credit goes to their work, but they do it for the other guys, too,” Harris said. “Their success comes as a byproduct of everybody else’s success. Their touchdowns are everybody’s touchdowns, too. The best part about that is those two believe that just as much as the other 50 guys that we have on our team.”
The entire offense will need to be clicking against Southwest Valley, which consistently boasts one of the best defenses in Class A every season.
“[Southwest Valley] is, year in and year out, really good defensively,” Harris said. “Schematically, yes, but also they’re just so fundamentally sound. They get off blocks well, they tackle well in space, they set up in the box well, so we’re gonna have to be prepared.
Luckily for the Vikings, the offensive weapons are abundant. Aside from the Sternbergs, Cole Scheffler and Brayden Lund both have well over 100 yards receiving through two weeks.
“[Southwest Valley] is gonna do some different things to slow down [our passing game],” Harris said. “We wanna try to stay a step ahead of the game.”
On defense, AHSTW will look to limit time of possession and control the game as much as possible against a notoriously slow, methodical Southwest Valley offensive attack.
“You can’t give [Southwest Valley] 10, 12, 15 play drives,” Harris said. “You’ve gotta get them off the field. They’re a team that can run it and throw it, but they definitely wanna run it first. We can’t fall asleep in the secondary, but we’ve gotta be super sound in the box.”
QB Evan Timmerman serves as the Timberwolves’ swiss army knife. The junior has thrown for 119 yards, while rushing for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
“There’s no surprise that [Southwest Valley is] gonna want to get their quarterback the ball and get him in space,” Harris said. “Timmerman is a heck of an athlete and he’s a tough runner.”
Physicality will be the name of this game. AHSTW will look to use that to their advantage and walk away with an unblemished record.
“We’ve gotta set that tone early to make them make some adjustments,” Harris said. “At the same time, we gotta stay fundamentally sound and when we need to make adjustments, just make sure they’re on our terms and not theirs.”
On top of the tough stylistic matchup the Vikings will face, Friday’s trip to Southwest Valley will be their first road game of the season.
“I think Southwest Valley is one of the toughest places to play with the field and the atmosphere,” Harris said. “They’re one of the toughest and well-coached teams around. They’re super scrappy… you know you’re in for a fight when you go to [Southwest Valley], so that’s what we’re preparing for.”
Southwest Valley will host AHSTW in Corning Friday at 7 P.M. Nick Stavas and Cody Konecne will have a live call of the game on the KMA Video Stream.
Hear the full interview with Harris below and check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.