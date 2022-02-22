(Harlan) -- The AHSTW boys put together strong showings in the second and third quarters to move past Exira-EHK and one win away from the program's first-ever state tournament berth.
The Vikings (23-1) took Exira-EHK's (15-9) best shot but had too much firepower en route to a 62-53 win in a Class 1A District 15 Final on Tuesday night.
"We are hungry and want more but today is the most important day," said AHSTW Coach GG Harris after the win. "That's a really good team. It was a game of runs. Perspective-wise, we just won a district final. We'll take a step back and then wake up tomorrow and be hungry."
"We were in a district final last year, and that one did not go as planned," said senior Raydden Grobe. "It was good to come out and get the win."
Grobe paced the Vikings with a game-high 17 points behind a bevy of mid-range jumpers.
"It's nice when you can score from all three levels," he said. "That's what I try to do."
The balanced and explosive offense AHSTW displayed all season continued on Tuesday night. Two others joined Grobe in double figures. Kyle Sternberg added 16, and Brayden Lund scored 14. Cole Scheffler narrowly missed cracking double digits with nine points but pioneered the Vikings offense from his point guard position and played the role of distributor.
"We all feed off of each other,' Grobe said. "If one of us gets hot, we all want to get hot."
"We feel we can score from all positions," Coach Harris said. "We did a good job attacking early and getting them on their heels."
AHSTW got hot in the second quarter and did so again in the third quarter.
The Vikings and Spartans traded buckets in the first frame, with AHSTW taking a 16-13 lead. AHSTW outscored Exira-EHK 14-5 in the second quarter for a 12-point halftime lead.
Exira-EHK whittled the deficit to as little as five in the third quarter, but the Vikings pulled away once more and took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter after a big 3-pointer from senior Jace Peterson -- his fifth triple all season.
"The shot that Jace hit was huge," Coach Harris said. "For him to have that, I was so proud and happy for him. That was huge for our team. It let everyone put the pedal down. They just played looser after that."
Exira-EHK never got closer than 11 in the fourth quarter, securing the Vikings' first district championship since 2017.
AHSTW is now on the cusp of doing something they've never done before -- qualifying for the state tournament.
"It would be huge," Grobe said about potentially qualifying for state. "But that's the end goal. The end goal is to make it all the way."
The Vikings can rewrite program history on Saturday when they face West Harrison in a substate final in Council Bluffs Saturday night on the KMAX-Stream.
The Hawkeyes (21-3) rolled to a district title with a 75-40 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard and are also searching for their first state tournament appearance.
Like AHSTW, West Harrison possesses three dangerous scorers: Mason King (15.6 PPG), Koleson Evans (14.4 PPG) and Sage Evans (13.6 PPG).
"We have to get it done on defense," Grobe said. "Like Coach Harris always says, defense leads to offense."
Trey Petersen and Easton Nelson led the Spartans with 11 points apiece. Exira-EHK had zero seniors in their lineup on Tuesday.
Check out the full interviews with Grobe and Coach Harris below.