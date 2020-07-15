(Avoca) -- The AHSTW softball squad has turned a corner. Now the No. 5 ranked team in Class 2A awaits them in a regional quarterfinal.
The Lady Vikes enter their showdown with West Monona at 10-7. They have won five in a row, six of their last seven and have not lost back-to-back games since the first week of the season.
"We knew the season was going to be interesting," Coach G.G. Harris said. "We knew things we're going to be out of control. But once we settled in and took control, we've really played the game of softball well."
AHSTW took some lumps early in the season at the hands of defending Class 1A champion Collins-Maxwell, Western Iowa Conference champion Riverside as well as tight losses to Grand View Christian and Southeast Valley, who both have winning records.
Coach Harris feels the turning point for his team came in their first weekend tournament of the season when they faced Collins-Maxwell, Southeast Valley and a state-ranked Martensdale-St. Marys. The Lady Vikes went 1-2 on the afternoon with a win over Martensdale-St. Marys.
"That was a big tournament for us last year as well," Harris said. "It shows us a lot of who we are, where we are at and where we need to go. I think it brought the best out of us, but also the worst. We did some soul-searching to figure out what we needed to do to get where we wanted to go."
Their offense has been churning offensively, hitting .303 as a team led by Grace Porter (.404, 13 RBI), Sydney Zimmerman (.373, 7 RBI), Natalie Hagadon (.372, 13 RBI), Ally Meyers (.364, 10 RBI), Kailey Jones (.347, 12 RBI) and Paige Osweiler (.318, 11 RBI).
"We are finding ways to move some runners with two-strikes and battle," Coach Harris said. "Those are huge momentum swings in the game. We try to get ahead, look for pitches we want, and put the ball in play."
The Lady Vikes have been led in the circle by the duo of Jones and Madison Thornton. Jones is 4-2 on the season with a 3.50 ERA in 44 innings. Thornton has tossed 51 innings with a 5-5 record, 4.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Coach Harris feels his combo has provided a nice 1-2 punch.
"They complement each other so well," he said. "Their presence on the mound is awesome. The girls have bought in. They're ready to step up. They believe in each and trust each other right now. That's a good recipe for success."
AHSTW opened the postseason with an 8-4 win over IKM-Manning.
"I knew the matchup was going to be tough," Harris said. "We got down in the first inning and got rattled, but we didn't let it bother us."
Up next for the Lady Vikes is West Monona. The Spartans are 18-1 on the year and ranked fifth in Class 2A behind pitcher Lexi Lander. Lander has a 0.50 ERA in 98 innings, leads the state in wins (17) and is second in strikeouts (177). Coach Harris knows his team is going to have their hands full, but they won't shy away from the challenge.
"They're really good and we know that," Harris said. "They can be a great team, but they've got to be great tonight. It's an awesome opportunity for us to see where we are at. We are looking forward to the opportunity. We're going to see what we're made of. It's a great second-round matchup."
The winner of Wednesday's AHSTW/West Monona contest will advance to a regional semifinal against the winner of Treynor/St. Albert. The complete interview with Coach Harris can be heard below.