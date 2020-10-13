(Avoca) -- It’s been a long three weeks for the AHSTW football team. By the time they meet Riverside in a Class A opening round contest on Friday evening, it will have been 28 days since they last played a football game.
The Vikings (2-2) beat Sidney on September 18th, but they sat out the next two weeks with COVID-19 concerns and contact tracing. Finally, they were set to play again this past Friday evening, but Tri-Center had to cancel the game out of an abundance of caution.
“Three Friday nights in a row,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “It’s been tough. This last one has been tough, and we didn’t expect it. But our season didn’t end last Friday. We get another round. Our perspective is that we get to play (this Friday).”
While AHSTW was prepared to play this past Friday, it was still a bit of a wild week with kids still working through their 14-day quarantine.
“We were still having kids coming back throughout the whole week,” Harris said. “It’s not like we started on Monday and had a full squad. It’s been interesting, and we’ve had to be creative.”
This week, though, is the biggest week of the season, and it might be the most normal week they’ve experienced in a while. And that’s good, too, since the Vikings will have to deal with a white hot Riverside (6-1) team that is putting together their best season in a long while and is No. 6 in the latest A/1A/2A KMAland Power Rankings.
“They’re impressive,” Harris said. “I knew they would be coming into the season. Their confidence is growing, and they’re playing fast and physical. They believe and are confident in what they do.”
The Bulldogs’ latest win was a 15-0 victory over Southwest Valley to end the season. For Riverside, it was their fourth game this season allowing six points or less and their second shutout.
“We’ve got to be able to control the ball,” Harris said. “We’ve got to put ourselves ahead of the sticks, control the clock and keep their offense off the field. When their offense is on the field, we’ve got to get them off. That’s going to come down to tackling and penalties.”
While the Riverside defense has been one of the most impressive units in KMAland small class 11-man, AHSTW has plenty of weapons on the offensive side. Senior quarterback Blake Holst was just starting to come into his own before their three-week break while junior receiver Raydden Grobe is a major threat on the outside. And junior running back Denver Pauley had 528 yards rushing through four games.
“Whether we’re throwing or running, we’ve got to control the box,” Harris said. “We’re seeing a really confident team, playing really well. You’re not going to find a bigger stage for two towns that live 12 miles apart.
“We didn’t get this game in for Homecoming, and it’s definitely one circled on both team’s schedule because it means something. Now you put the playoffs in perspective. We’re a hungry team that is champing at the bit and ready to take on anybody. We’re ready to go.”
Jan Harris will have reports from Oakland on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA Sports has full coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Harris linked below.