(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team turned a three-point halftime lead into a 58-30 victory over Underwood on Thursday to move to 11-0.
"We improved so much mentally," said AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris about the win. "This was, mentally, a good game for us to be able to buckle down, not settle on offense and play defense for four quarters."
The KMA 1A/2A No. 1 Vikings were locked in a tight contest early in the first half and held only a 21-18 lead going into the break, but BCMoore's No. 11 ranked offense in Class 1A flexed its muscle with 37 second-half points.
"The first half was good basketball on both ends," Harris said. "Our goal is to force tough shots, and they made some tough shots. I liked the purpose we played with in the first half. We just had some good looks that weren't falling. In the second half, we wanted to keep the purpose and execute more efficiently in the halfcourt."
Harris points to his team's emphasis on attacking the rim as the cause for the win.
"We talked about just being strong through contact," Harris said. "We just told them to anticipate more. It helps when you make shots."
Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW's offense with 18 points behind seven 2-pointers and four free throws.
"I was just trying to get extra-chance points and crash the boards hard," he said. "My outside shots weren't falling, so I was trying to get to the rim."
"He has to get to the rim," Harris said. "We know he can shoot the ball, but we want to see him attacking the rim. If he attacks the rim, some outside stuff comes into play."
Sternberg's tenacity at the rim kept Underwood's defense honest, opening up opportunities beyond the arc. Raydden Grobe hit a three of AHSTW's four 3-pointers on his way to a 14-point performance.
"We always want our 3’s to come from inside-out," Sternberg said. "We want good, open looks."
Luke Sternberg came off the bench to contribute 10 points.
"We talked, moved and had good rhythm," Kyle said. "It felt like it was easy to get open looks."
While the offense was efficient, the defense was stingy in the second half, holding Underwood to only 12 points.
"In the first half, we thought our defense was good," Kyle said. "They just hit some tough shots. We wanted to keep our defensive intensity in the second half."
Mason Boothby paced Underwood with 11 points. The Eagles (9-3, 7-3) look to bounce back on Tuesday against Riverside.
AHSTW (11-0, 10-0) will try to move to 12-0 when they face Earlham on Monday.
Check out the full interviews with Sternberg and Coach Harris below.