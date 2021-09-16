(Oakland) -- AHSTW nearly squandered a two-set lead but rallied in the fifth set and notched their second win over Riverside in five days with a thrilling victory on KMA-FM 99.1. Thursday.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Riverside is a good team," said AHSTW head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt. "They are scrappy, and they have a lot of energy. We came out in the first two sets and then fell apart, but these girls are resilient. They never give up. It doesn't matter what the score is. They're going to battle."
The Lady Vikes' (25-16, 25-19, 11-25, 20-15, 15-13) win over their Pottawattamie County rival doubled as their 14th overall and second in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action.
"It's always great to beat one of your biggest rivals," said senior Natalie Hagadon.
Hagadon sparked AHSTW's victory with an astonishing 28 kills, tying the school record previously set by Kinsey Scheffler.
Halle Hall complemented Hagadon's beastly offensive performance with a respectable one of her own, recording 18 kills.
"It was a really intense game," Hall said. "They played really well."
The powerful combo feasted on the left and middle sides of the floor throughout the night.
"It's always our go-to," Hagadon said. "It's good when you can rely on all of your players to do their jobs."
"They've worked hard," Muxfeldt said about her tenacious duo. "I've been coaching them since seventh grade. They put in a lot of time in the gym and weight room. It's nice to know we can go to them when we need a point."
Setter Ally Meyers constantly put Hagadon and Hall in good positions and finished the night with 44 assists.
"We couldn't have done it without Ally," Hall said.
The Lady Vikes finished the first set on a 10-3 run to take it 25-16 and rode an 8-0 run midway through the second set to a 25-20 victory.
Riverside looked like a different team in the third set, though, cruising to a 25-11 win, keeping the match alive.
The fourth-set victory took more effort from the Bulldogs, but they finished with five of the final seven points to win 25-20, forcing a fifth set.
"I trusted them," Muxfeldt said about her team's approach to the fifth set. "They knew what they were doing. It was easy for us coaches to believe in them."
AHSTW scored the first point of the fifth set, but Riverside got the next two and eventually stretched their lead to 5-3. However, AHSTW responded with three straight -- highlighted by two kills from Hagadon -- to take a 7-5 lead and eventually expanded the lead to 9-6.
But Riverside had one final gasp, and it looked like it might be enough as the Bulldogs went on a 5-2 spurt to turn a 10-8 deficit into a 13-12 lead, prompting an AHSTW timeout and a message from Coach Muxfeldt to her team.
"I just told them to calm down," she said. "They get a little jittery. I let them know they were still in this."
Hagadon's 28th kill of the night tied the set at 13, and Delaney Goshorn sent the Lady Vikes home with a win behind back-to-back blocks, handing AHSTW a thrilling 15-13 win.
"Coach Mux put in our head that we could win," Hall said. "We beat Riverside on Saturday, so we knew we were capable."
"We were nervous in the last set," Hagadon said. "But we knew what we needed to do and got it done."
Defensively, Hall added a team-high 23 digs, and Hagadon chipped in 18. Meyers and Grace Porter also cracked double-digit scoops with 14 each. The Lady Vikes at an 86.3% efficiency. Hall, Hagadon and Wise served two aces apiece.
Veronica Andrusyshyn paced Riverside's comeback attempt with 17 kills, six assists, eight digs and four aces, and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added 11 kills. Ayla Richardson passed out 26 assists, and Madison Baldwin scooped 18 digs. The Bulldogs (15-6, 1-1) return to action on Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia.
With the win, AHSTW (14-4, 1-0) re-inserts themselves into the thick of the WIC title race alongside Riverside, Tri-Center, Treynor and Missouri Valley also in the mix. The Lady Vikes get two more stern tests next week against Missouri Valley on Tuesday and Tri-Center on Thursday.
"Hopefully, this is a confidence booster," Muxfeldt said. "It doesn't matter who we play in the WIC. Every night is a battle. We are going to have to show up and play. But they are resilient. They don't care who is on the other side of the night. They want to play and compete. And that's what we want."
Click below to view full interviews with Hall, Hagadon and Coach Muxfeldt.