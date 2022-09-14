(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week.
The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
"We were able to respond and consistently be physical on both sides of the ball," said Head Coach G.G. Harris. "That's a very good, scrappy Southwest Valley team. They drove the ball on us several times. They never had any big plays, but they sustained drives. We were able to come up more than a few times with some big plays to put them behind the sticks or force a tough snap or get a sack. That's a credit to our guys sticking to the process."
Through the first three weeks, AHSTW’s defense has pitched two shutouts and ranks ninth in Class A in scoring defense. The Vikings have also forced six turnovers and are only giving up around 250 yards of offense per game.
"We're finding different ways to get the ball on the ground or get it in the air," said Harris. "We're doing a nice job winning the turnover battle. We've got some guys that are ball hawks, and we're getting a lot of hats to the ball. Even if we are giving up a little bit of a push at the line of scrimmage, we are really rallying to the ball and making sure it doesn't bounce for 10 or 12 yards. We really have a good group of guys right now that like to hit and like to play physical."
Up next for AHSTW is its toughest test of the season with Class A No. 4 Mount Ayr coming to town. The Raiders are 3-0 and are outscoring opponents by 33 points per game.
"They're good," said Harris. "They are super dynamic. They can bunch it in and go double-tight power-I and ram it down your throat or they can spread you out in doubles or trips and throw it all over the place. They're very similar to us. They have a lot of guys they can get the ball to and they are very dynamic in space. At the same time, they can rely on their physicality when they need to."
Mount Ayr brings a dynamic offense that has seen 11 different players carry the ball for 667 total yards. Harris says he feels his team needs to do the little things right to come out on top.
"We've really taken a lot of pride in special teams," said Harris. "We feel we're good enough where we're going to force some punts. We're going to force some opportunities where special teams can be a real big impact in the game. When that happens, let's put ourselves in an even better position for our defense and offense."
You can watch AHSTW vs. Mount Ayr at kmaland.com Friday night with Nick Stavas and Jan Harris on the call. You can hear the full interview with Harris below.