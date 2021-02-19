(Avoca) -- One year after a heartbreaking defeat in a regional final, AHSTW girls basketball is back on the doorstep of their first state trip in 20 years.
The Vikings (17-6) rolled to a 59-29 win over Mount Ayr in a Class 2A regional final heard on KMA 960 Friday evening.
“I think the spread was more than we were expecting,” Coach Jill Vanderhoof told KMA Sports. “We struggle sometimes physically so starting as physical as we did was a big step for us.”
Claire Harris and Kailey Jones each hit 3-pointers on AHSTW’s first two possessions, and that served to open up an offense that dropped in 20 first-quarter points.
“It relaxed us,” Vanderhoof added. “It made us more excited. It really did fuel us.”
Rachel Sobotka’s three-pointer to end the first quarter brought Mount Ayr within seven, but they wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way. The AHSTW defense took over, allowing just two points in the second and two more in the third to open a lead that enacted the 35-point running clock rule.
“We were really excited to play,” Jones said. “We didn’t have school today, so we were finding ways to stay moving throughout the day to keep it as normal as possible. That was one of the best starts we’ve had to a game in a long time.”
Jones finished with 27 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career while also grabbing 11 rebounds to achieve a double-double. Claire Denning added 16 points and nine boards, and Harris made four 3s, scored 13 and passed out six assists.
While the offense finds the headlines on most nights, Coach Vanderhoof believes her team’s defense down the stretch is what has turned her team’s tide.
“Everything fuels from our defense,” she said. “That’s something we really focused on in the second half of the season, getting stops and making sure the rotations are there. We’ve been faster and quicker on our rotations.”
The Vikings will play state No. 4 Nodaway Valley on Wednesday night in Atlantic for a chance to play in the Class 2A state tournament. It will come over a year after they fell heartbreakingly close in a regional final loss to Logan-Magnolia.
“It means everything,” Jones said. “With this being my senior year, especially, we’re going to do everything we can to play our best in the regional final. Then the outcome is the outcome.”
Mount Ayr finishes the season 16-6 and says goodbye to seniors Alexa Anderson, Channler Henle, MaKayla Jones, Rachel Sobotka and Hope Whittington.
View complete video interviews with Coach Vanderhoof and Jones below.