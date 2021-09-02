(Avoca) -- Following a thrilling opening-week win, the AHSTW football team gets an early look at a district opponent.
The Vikings moved to 1-0 last week, scoring a late touchdown to beat IKM-Manning 20-16.
"It was a huge win on the road," said AHSTW Head Coach G.G. Harris. "It was a really physical week one game. Looking back on it, both teams had some penalties here and there, but there were no turnovers and really a pretty fundamentally sound football game from both sides. It was just a good high school football game all around, especially for week one."
Kyle Sternberg made his first start at quarterback, completing 6-of-12 passes for 127 yards and one score. Denver Pauley rushed for 107 yards on 17 totes and scored two touchdowns. But, it was the defense that really shined for the Vikings, holding IKM-Manning to 3.4 yards per rush.
"We had a lot of guys play their roles, whether it was holding up guys so we could get our linebackers and our safeties downhill to fill," said Harris. "That's what we wanted to happen and those guys did their jobs and they did that well. The other guys that needed to eat up double teams or do their job on the line or hold the edge, they did their job as well."
Up next for the Vikings is a district matchup with Earlham. The Cardinals lost 42-0 to Class 1A No. 1 Van Meter to open up the season, but feature their traditional downhill rushing attack and ball control offense.
"They're physical, they're downhill and they have a lot of athletes," said Harris. "We know we've got to slow them down and force them into second and third and longs. We've got to force them to throw the ball and get them out of their comfort zone."
New scheduling this year means playing a district game in week two and having a non-district game later in the season. Harris says the team is still focusing on winning each week, regardless of the matchup.
"I think it adds a different element to it," said Harris. "You get your non-district game, go right into districts and then have a non-district towards the end of the season. We didn't know what to think of it, but the more we look at it, I think that it's one of those things that plays to our hand a little bit. We're excited for a new schedule."
Jan Harris will be in Earlham Friday with reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with G.G. Harris below.