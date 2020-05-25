(Avoca) -- The AHSTW Lady Vikes figure to be among several teams competing for the Western Iowa Conference title.
"Every night, you're going to have some super competitive teams," Coach G.G. Harris said. "You're going to get everybody's best and you're going to see some highly competitive softball."
It didn't look like we'd see any softball this year...until Governor Kim Reynolds gave the green light for summer sports last week.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union then followed suit and approved a season to begin on June 1st with competitions on June 15th.
Harris feels the decision to continue with a season is a good thing.
"We know how powerful extracurriculars can be," Harris said. "Being able to get back to that is movement in the right direction. Everyone is willing to do whatever is necessary. Very exciting. We're looking forward to it."
This year's softball season will likely be different than any we've ever seen with social guidelines likely to be in place along with an increased emphasis on hygiene.
The unorthodox season will likely create challenges for the teams, too.
"It's really going to be what restrictions does the state give to schools," Harris said. "That's kind of the beauty of it, too, is being creative and figuring out different ways. It's going to make me a better coach and I think it will make my athletes better."
The Lady Vikes went 12-11 in 2019 but return all but one member of last year's squad.
"We kept getting better," Harris said. "We were playing really softball when it mattered and we were really deep. We return a lot of experience and versatility. I think we can throw a lot of lineups out there."
Kailey Jones is the top returning hitter. Jones hit .387/.478/.507 last season. Ally Meyers went .314/.360/.314 while Paige Osweiler, Sydney Zimmerman, Baylee Meyers, Natalie Hagadon, Madison Heiny and Trisitin Heiny were also key cogs in the AHSTW offense.
Ally Meyers and Kailey Jones also led the Lady Vikes on the mound.
Jones made 10 starts, posting a 5-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts.
Meyers started nine games and went 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
"The complemented each other very well," Harris said. "They definitely have different approaches to the game, but we're looking for another big season. A shortened season really lends a hand that we have two pitchers that can both pitch at a high level."
Harris feels his pitching combo has improved from last season.
"They've both been working hard in the offseason," Harris said. "They've had successful volleyball and basketball seasons. I'm excited to see them take the mound and see what they can do for the team."
With what they return, the Vikings could turn some heads in 2020, but they aren't thinking that far ahead.
"Our biggest thing is we want to work hard, have fun and we want to be together," Harris said. "The fact we get that opportunity is goal number one, we'll let everything else take care of itself."
The complete interview with Coach Harris can be heard below.