(Avoca) -- AHSTW star linebacker Aidan Martin will take his talents to the next level with one of the top programs in NAIA.
Martin recently committed and signed to play with Morningside. On Friday’s Upon Further Review, Martin talked with KMA Sports about his growth as a player and his decision.
“I went to a camp in the summer,” Martin said of the process that led him to the Sioux City school. “I got in contact with the coach, and he’d been texting me ever since.”
Martin, who had 114.5 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss during his senior season, adds the program and school sold itself.
“I really liked it there,” he said. “Their whole family vibe was really good, and their football program is really good. Their coaches all know your name, and you’re not just a number to them.”
While one of the state’s top tacklers signing with one of the best NAIA football programs makes sense, there’s more to Martin’s story, as he worked and worked to get himself to this point.
“Ever since my first start my sophomore year on special teams, (I’ve been thinking about college football),” Martin said. “These last two years, I knew that I really needed to get in the weight room if I wanted to play at the next level. I put myself to work.”
Martin adds that he had plenty of help along the way in putting his hard work to good use.
“My teammates and coaches pushed me,” he said. “They pushed me through everything. They pushed me to get more tackles every week. The coaches were always pushing me, always talking, always picking me up.”
Listen to much more with Martin on his college decision linked below.