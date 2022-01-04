(Treynor) -- Cole Scheffler's go-ahead three with 30 seconds remaining erased a 10-point deficit for the AHSTW boys and led the Vikings to a thrilling 50-49 win over Western Iowa Conference rival Treynor on Monday night.
The win -- a battle of the top two teams in the KMAland Boys 1A/2A Power Rankings -- is a signature victory for Coach G.G. Harris' team, which moved to 7-0 on the year after just its second win over Treynor in the last 10 tries.
"Good teams find a way to win," Harris said. "There were a lot of possessions where we played hard, but Treynor played better. We were lucky to come away with the win. It came down to details. We probably didn't do enough in the first 20 minutes, so it was nice to do that at the end to come away with the victory."
The Vikings (7-0, 6-0) trailed by 10 late in the third quarter before a 12-2 run turned a 39-29 deficit into a 41-41 tie.
"We told them to keep playing," Harris said about the comeback. "Even when you're not playing at your best, you have to compete at your best. Credit to the kids. I'm not saying we were lucky, but I'm glad we came away with this one."
Scheffler's game-winning deep triple was a satisfying ending to his frustrating night. He had six points in the first quarter but battled foul trouble throughout the game.
"Coach Harris talks about playing solid defense," Scheffler said. "I tried to, but I got in some foul trouble. I thought I was shooting good. They left me open, so I had to make it."
His memorable shot came minutes after he snagged an aggressive steal – while playing with three fouls – and raced the length of the floor to tie the contest at 47.
However, Ethan Dickerson's free throws with less than a minute left gave Treynor a 49-47 lead before Scheffler played the hero. A Treynor turnover and some savvy ball handling allowed the Vikings to run out the clock and stay perfect on the season.
"That's a kid you want on your team," Harris said about Scheffler. "Cole got in foul trouble, but he's not going to stop competing. That last one, we didn't design it that way, but we were in rhythm. I'm glad it went in."
For the most part, Treynor contained AHSTW standouts Brayden Lund and Raydden Grobe, setting the stage for a monster game from junior Kyle Sternberg, who had a game-high 27 points and canned five threes.
"It can be anybody's night," Sternberg said. "It just happened to be me. We struggled in the first half, but we started screening and talking. It led to open shots."
AHSTW's one-point win comes after impressive victories by 51, 38, 29, 39, 21 and 41 to start the season. While they are ecstatic with the win, they know their margin for error was thin on Monday.
"It shows anyone can beat anyone," Sternberg said. "We just want to get back to work."
"Every team wants to come for us," Scheffler said. "We have to compete."
Coach Harris echoed his player's statements as they prepare for a Friday clash with Tri-Center.
"A win in that manner is a good wake-up call," Harris said. “We want to be a great team, and you have to beat great teams. We got better tonight, but we are going to go to practice and look towards Friday."
Thomas Schwartz led Treynor (7-1, 6-1) with 13 points while Jace Tams had 12 and Ethan Dickerson scored 10. The Cardinals have another pivotal WIC matchup on Friday when they host Underwood on KMA-FM 99.1.
KMA Sports spoke with Scheffler, Sternberg and Coach Harris after the game. View those interviews below.