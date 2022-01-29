(Avoca) -- AHSTW boys started slow but finished strong in their 69-31 win over Logan-Magnolia.
The Vikings scored just 13 points in the second quarter, and 30 points total in the first half for a team that averages almost 70 points per game. That didn't stop them, however, from finding their groove as they rolled in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 26-11.
AHSTW head coach Grant Harris says lack of transition buckets may have been part of the early struggle.
“We didn't get a lot of transition early and often, you know,” Harris told KMA Sports. “And so I mean, even though shots are falling, that gives the first possession on defenses a minute possession, so, I mean, that's what they want to do. But you know, 30 to 15, if you're playing it that way, you know, you do that over four quarters, that's a 60 to 30 game itself pretty solid, you know, outcome. So like, the purpose was right, you know, timing and stuff like that might have been off.
"But when it gets like that we get into Russia. We want to score really, you know, really fast because it isn't happening as fast as we'd like, but we were able to settle down. We picked up our intensity on defense, and then we were able to get transition, and then the hoop looks really big, and you knock down some outside shots, and then that really got us into the flow. It is a really nice feeling to do that with the guys who were on the floor.”
Raydden Grobe, the KMA Player of the Game, scored 21 points in the game and hit three 3-pointers in the win for AHSTW. Grobe says the third quarter was something the Vikings focused on last year as well.
"Last year, one of our big (areas) of emphasis was on the third quarter and that just came back tonight," Grobe told KMA Sports. "We just turned it up right out of the gate."
The Vikings' defense performed well throughout the night. Coach Harris credits that to extreme ball pressure.
“We had great ball pressure and we took great penetration lanes. So, the help’s got to be high and early that's what we talk about all the time, and it can't be late,” Harris said. “And then you know, for limiting them to one shot, and Melby does a really good job at hitting the boards and so does the Adame kid. Really all their guards do, too. So, limiting the one-shot was big, but just ball pressure really forcing their ball handlers and their guards to make it tough on them all night.”
AHSTW was also aided by 14 points apiece from Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg. Logan-Magnolia received a 10 point evening from Tru Melby.
The Vikings now improve to 16-0 overall and 14-0 in WIC conference play. They will face Exira-EKH on Saturday at home. Logan-Magnolia falls to 4-13 overall and 1-9 in WIC conference play. The Panthers have a date with St. Albert on Monday at home.
You can view the entire interviews with Grobe and Harris below.