(Avoca) -- AHSTW wrestling continues to improve as they prepare for Saturday's Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
The Vikings are coming off a 10th place showing at Saturday's Riverside Invitational. They currently have a 3-1 dual record with wins over CAM, Woodbine and Audubon.
"The season has started out pretty good for us so far," Coach Evan McCarthy said. "The guys are working fairly hard in the room and we've had some good results from our younger guys that is exciting to see. Overall, I think we're happy."
Henry Lund was AHSTW's lone champion at Riverside. Lund is currently 9-1 at 220 pounds.
Dayden Moertl (152), Kayden Baxter (160), Tucker Osbahr (120), Gatlin Gettler (126), Kolby Weihs (182), Nate Jorgensen (195) and Sawyer Kiesel each have winning records for the Vikings. Aiden Akers (113), Braden Fineran (132), Blake Akers (170) and Logan Heller (182) have also been in the lineup.
Coach McCarthy feels his team has made strides wrestling on their feet.
"I feel we're being more aggressive," McCarthy said. "We're scoring more takedowns per match than we were last year. We need to find more guys in the lineup willing to dictate the pace of matches. Hopefully, we can do that."
With success on their feet comes an aggressive mentality.
"Last year, a lot of guys were just reacting to what the other wrestler was doing," McCarthy said. "We've stressed making your opponent wrestle how you want to wrestle. For the most part, the guys understand that."
The Vikings are known for making massive improvements from early-December to mid-February. McCarthy hopes they can create that success again, but it takes time.
"The guys have to understand that you're not going to become a state champ or qualifier in a day," McCarthy said. "We try to get better than the day before. If you're willing to do that, you'll get better. We have some guys trending in that direction."
AHSTW's next chance to improve is Thursday in a quad with Red Oak, St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig. Then they head to Treynor Saturday for the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. Underwood, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia have plenty of firepower in the WIC, but the Vikings' depth should put them in contention.
"We're going to fill 13 weights," McCarthy said. "We expect them to compete at as high of a level as they can. Hopefully that leads to scoring points for us. I think a wide range of teams could have a chance to compete for the title if they're at their best. Having a full lineup gives us a chance to finish towards the top two or three."
Trevor Maeder has the call of the WIC Tournament finals Saturday afternoon on the KMAX-Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarthy.