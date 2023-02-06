(Avoca) -- The AHSTW wrestling team made season-long strides, which led to a quietly impressive dual season. Now they hope to make some noise on the individual side.
The Vikings went 17-2 in dual action and finished second in the Western Iowa Conference. However, they were left out of regional duals because they weren't ranked in the top IWCOA's top 24 rankings.
"We had a lot of ups and downs," Coach Evan McCarthy said. "We were happy with our dual record, but we had some tournament results that left some things to be desired."
The Vikings' season-long progression is nothing new. Coach McCarthy's teams always seem to be much better in January and February than they are in November and December.
"We definitely made improvements," McCarthy said. "Our upperclassmen started working harder in practice and realizing this was their last chance. They've worked hard and made improvements. We got a little left to write in our story this season. These next two weeks determine how good of a job we did this year."
Sophomores Kayden Baxter (160) and Henry Lund (220) have been the brightest spots in the Vikings' lineup.
Lund -- a state qualifier last year -- has a 33-5 record, while Baxter is 28-9 on the season.
Tucker Osbahr (120), Gatlin Gettler (126), Eli Collins (132), Dayden Moertl (152), Kolby Weihs (182) and Sawyer Kiesel (285) have also been in the lineup for the Vikings.
AHSTW heads to Guthrie Center on Saturday for their Class 1A District Tournament. The Vikings face off against AC/GC, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, East Union, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, West Central Valley and Woodbine for trips to state.
"The guys that do the best at districts are the guys that want to win the most," McCarthy said. "We're going to find ourselves in a lot of 50/50 matches. We have a lot of guys with opportunities. If they can grit their teeth and will themselves through tough situations, they'll find their way to the state tournament."
IAWrestle's predictions project the Vikings to have three state qualifiers -- Moertl, Weihs and Lund. They hope to top that on Saturday.
"We have four to seven guys in that two, three or spot," McCarthy said. "It's an exciting opportunity for our guys to have a realistic chance to get to state. It's going to come down to how well we prepare them and if they want to move on more than the other guy. It should make for an exciting Saturday."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarthy.