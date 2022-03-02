(KMAland) -- Officials with the Western Iowa Conference have released their conference awards.
Audubon's Aleah Hermansen and AHSTW's Raydden Grobe were the conference's most valuable players.
Grobe averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 41.8% from thre.
Hermansen -- a Dordt commit -- paced the Wheelers with 18.4 points per game while shooting 39.9%. She also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Both Grobe and Hermansen were unanimous first-team All-WIC choices.
Clara Teigland (Treynor) and Jaci Christensen (Audubon) were also unanimous girls selections while Kendra Kuck (Underwood), Mya Moss (Logan-Magnolia), Aliyah Humphrey (Underwood) and Delaney Goshorn (AHSTW) were first-team selections, too.
Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Macanna Guritz (Logan-Magnolia), Alexa Schwartz (Treynor), Greylan Hornbeck (Logan-Magnolia), Taylor Kenkel (Tri-Center), Bianca Caldwell (IKM-Manning) and Elly Henderson (Riverside) were second-team selections.
Grobe's teammates, Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, joined him as unanimous WIC selections. Thomas Schwartz (Treynor), Grady Jeppesen (Riverside), Jack Vanfossan (Underwood), Michael Turner (Tri-Center) and Jace Tams (Treynor) were also first-team nods.
Mason Boothby (Underwood), Carson Bauer (Audubon), Cole Staska (Missouri Valley), Cole Scheffler (AHSTW), Ayden Salais (Riverside), Kent Elliott (Tri-Center) and Aiden Bell (Riverside) were on the second team.