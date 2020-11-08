(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Jenny Hamilton and Reece Tedford of Central Decatur were among the area cross country coaches honored by the Iowa Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches on Sunday.
Hamilton was picked as a 1A Girls At-Large Coach of the Year while Tedford was tabbed as a 2A Boys At-Large Coach of the Year.
Sioux City North’s Abdier Marrero was picked as the 4A Boys State Coach of the Year, and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Todd Roering was honored as a 3A Girls At-Large Coach of the Year.
View the complete list of honorees linked here.