(Avoca) -- AHSTW star hurdler Holly Hoepner made a decision as she walked off the blue oval for the final time this past spring.
“I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t want to be done,’” Hoepner said. “I’m not ready to stop competing. I know have another level that I can reach.”
So it is that Hoepner won’t be done and will continue to compete at the next level with Iowa Western.
“I’m really excited to see what I can do with these new teammates and new coaches,” Hoepner said. “Just a new view of everything. (Coach Jenny Hamilton) always told me I have a new level I need to reach. I just didn’t know I had it yet.”
During Hoepner’s high school career, she captured five medals, including four in hurdle events. She was third in the 400 hurdles as a sophomore and fifth during her senior state meet, and she took a seventh and a sixth in the 100 hurdles in those two seasons, respectively. Now, with a full focus on hurdles – and potentially a half-mile, she says – Hoepner feels her best times are ahead of her.
“I think to focus on one thing will help me a lot,” Hoepner said. “It will get me to be ready for just that one thing. I’ll know what to expect, and the coaches will have me dug down into what I need to do.”
While Hoepner’s decision to continue running came immediately after her last race as a Viking, the Iowa Western choice also came easy.
“The facilities are really nice,” she said. “I like everything they have. I went on a tour with the coaches this last summer. I like how they treat their athletes, and I met a few of the other teammates. They seem to love it. The environment was amazing.”
Hear much more with Hoepner from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.