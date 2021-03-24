(Avoca) -- AHSTW senior Morgan Holtz found the right athletic and academic programs at Iowa Western, where she will continue her soccer career.
"I'm really excited to do soccer in college," Holtz said. "I was worried that I wouldn't be able to do it."
Holtz plans to study veterinary technology at Iowa Western. She says their academic opportunities had just as much to do with her commitment as athletics.
"All the other schools I looked at only had the pre-vet stuff," Holtz said. "Being able to do vet tech and soccer at Iowa Western was a real draw for me."
Holtz says she was familiar with Coach Adam Sanchez, which made the process easier.
"I met him a few times through my select soccer," she said. "When I did the college visit, I really liked meeting all the girls. It was a really nice opportunity, and I was glad I had it."
The balance between academics and athletics provided has given Holtz structure in high school, and she wanted that in college, too.
"I wanted to have the structure of having soccer and school," she said. "Soccer has helped me get along with my peers and make more friends."
The transition to the college game will be different, but Holtz is excited about it.
"I'll get to travel out of state for games," she said. "I'm excited for that. That's going to be different."
Holtz feels her experience in select soccer prepped her for her collegiate endeavors. Holtz has primarily been a defender in her career, but she anticipates a switch to a more offensive role this year.
"When I talked with Adam (Sanchez), he said he wanted a defender that could also play midfield," Holtz said. "With my high school team, I'm going to try to improve my shot and work on my offense."
Holtz is anxiously awaiting her senior season at AHSTW after COVID-19 wiped out her junior campaign.
"I'm really excited to play soccer again," she said. "I've really been missing the girls on my high school team because they play so much different than the girls in my select group. It's nice to be around girls that are also still learning.
Former KMAlanders Zoie Brown (Glenwood), Maiah Williams (Glenwood) are currently at Iowa Western. Hannah Estrada (Lewis Central) is also a 2021 Iowa Western soccer commit. The complete with Holtz can be heard below.