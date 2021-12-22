(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team has lived up to the hype this season behind an impressive start from junior Brayden Lund.
The leader of the KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Vikings (6-0) joined Upon Further Review on Wednesday to discuss the fantastic start, which recently earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"It's gone the way we wanted," Lund said. "We expect to be like this if we are going to get to the places we want to get to."
Lund averages 21.2 points per game at a 67.9% efficiency and has drilled 57.7% of his three-point attempts.
The 6-foot-3 Lund has always been an inside threat for the Vikings but has developed an outside game this season. His adjustments led to 15 triples through six games after hitting only 21 in 23 contests last season.
"My game has always been inside," he said. "I've worked more on the outside game. That's helped open up other stuff and get my inside game going more."
Lund started the season emphatically, dropping 32 points on 15-of-18 shooting with 13 rebounds in a 51-point win over Riverside.
"It gave me all the confidence in the world," Lund said. "All of us were so excited to play."
Outputs of 27, 7, 24, 18 and 21 have since followed in wins over Underwood, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and St. Albert.
Lund is far from the only shooter on the roster.
Raydden Grobe averages 16.8 points per contest, and Kyle Sternberg contributes 15.5 for AHSTW, who averages 75.5 per game as a team at 52.6% efficiency.
"If we have fun and play like we can, we can beat anyone," Lund said. "All my teammates having big games is exciting. It's been awesome. I've played with this group since first grade. We know what everyone is good at. It's a well-oiled machine. It's cool to see how we have adapted to each other's games."
The Vikings were 20-3 last year and won a share of the Western Iowa Conference. However, they lost to Treynor in the district finals, falling two wins shy of their first state tournament berth.
"None of us were happy to go out like that, but we returned everyone," Lund said. "It's been a perfect storm, and we've been hungry. We showed it in the first game."
AHSTW dropped down to Class 1A this year and is currently ranked No. 6 by the Associated Press. They might have aspirations of reaching Des Moines, but Lund and his teammates know they must live in the moment.
"Our goals are to go a long way," Lund said. "But at this point, we can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re focused on the next game."
The next game is a big one as first place in the WIC is at stake on January 3rd when AHSTW ventures to Treynor in a battle of unbeaten squads.
"They're always good," Lund said. "We will for sure be ready for them."
Check out the full interview with Lund below.