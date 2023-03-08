(Avoca) -- AHSTW linebacker Aidan Martin originally had his sights set on continuing his football career at Morningside.
Martin has since had a change of heart and recently flipped his commitment to Midland.
"I talked to Midland more," Martin said. "I liked what they had to offer. And I liked the town of Fremont. It just clicked more than Morningside."
Martin admits changing his mind wasn't a fun decision.
"It was really hard," he said. "I sat down and weighed the pros and cons. Morningside and Midland were really close. The only difference is, I was raised in Sioux City. Fremont is something different. I thought would help me learn a lot more.'
It also helped that Martin built a rapport with Midland's coaching staff.
"The coaches have a good personality," he said. "I met with the players. They seemed happy. I thought that was good."
Martin planned to play linebacker at Morningside. He expects to play the outside linebacker position at Midland. He starred in AHSTW's defense last year with 114.5 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss during his senior season.
"I like to work hard, getting after it and improving in everything I do,," he said. "I want to have a successful and be a starter by my sophomore year."
