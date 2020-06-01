(Avoca) -- AHSTW’s Kinsey Scheffler had plenty of options at the next level. The volleyball, basketball and track standout had to make a tough decision before choosing any school.
“I had a lot of interest in volleyball,” Scheffler told KMA Sports. “I went on a couple visits for volleyball, but it really came down to how much fun state track was last year.”
Scheffler, who finished seventh in the discus last spring, will continue her throwing career at Omaha.
“I loved going on my campus visit,” she said. “It was super nice, and I like that it was close enough to home to come back and far enough away to stay. It was super homey, and I really loved the track coaches.”
As Scheffler turns her undivided attention to track and field, she will leave behind a lasting legacy at AHSTW. She had over 1,000 kills and over 1,000 career points in volleyball and basketball, leading a renaissance in both programs.
“It was a super hard decision (to choose track),” she added. “I’m going to miss volleyball a lot, but it did just come down to how much fun I have during track.”
Listen to much more with Scheffler from Monday’s KMAland Catch Up below.