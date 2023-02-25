(Adel) -- An ice-cold second quarter was too much for the AHSTW boys basketball team to overcome Saturday night.
The 2A No. 7 Vikings (21-3) were denied of the program's first state tournament berth in program history as a dominant senior class saw its remarkable run come to an unceremonious ending with a 47-36 loss to Des Moines Christian in a Class 2A substate final.
"I'm incredibly proud," AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. "The time we've spent with one another and their commitment to the game has been impeccable. I'm grateful for everything, even though the end result isn't what we wanted. They need to be proud of what we've done."
The Vikings couldn't have started the game much better. They raced to an early 8-2 lead. Unfortunately, that was their only lead of the game. Des Moines Christian responded with a 16-0 run and took an 18-13 lead into halftime.
AHSTW did not have a bucket in the first six minutes of the second quarter.
"It was frustrating," Harris said. "They never stopped competing. We gave it our all. It just didn't translate into execution. They got things easy, and we had to work for everything. They made everything difficult for us. They doubled the ball well and collapsed on the ball like hawks."
The Lions (18-6) then opened the second half with the first eight points to balloon their lead to 26-13. The Vikings eventually chipped into the lead, but the deficit hovered around an eight to 12-point lead throughout the third quarter.
AHSTW's best chance at a comeback came in the final two minutes when they cut the lead to five. However, a clutch 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock grew Des Moines Christian's lead back to eight and proved to be the dagger.
"The game of basketball is a game of runs," Harris said. "It's tough when you make the right play, and they make a bigger play."
Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW with 12 points, while Brayden Lund scored eight. Sternberg, Lund, Cole Scheffler, Abe McIntosh, Ryan Wedemeyer, Jacob Coon and Aidan Martin repped the AHSTW jersey for the final time on Saturday. Sternberg, Lund and Scheffler were integral pieces of an AHSTW program that went 64-7 in the past three seasons.
"They came in and built something," Harris said. "And they built something people want to be a part of. It doesn't just happen in one day. I'm humbled and proud of what they put into it. Everybody after this has to honor the time and effort they've put in."
Tate Platte led Des Moines Christian with 18 points while Carsen Theis scored 14. The Lions are the No. 8 seed in the state tournament. They face top-ranked Central Lyon Monday, March 6th at 5:30.
