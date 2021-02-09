(Avoca) -- AHSTW boys basketball goes for a share of the Western Iowa Conference later tonight. If they’re able to grab a share with a win over Tri-Center, it’s likely sophomore Kyle Sternberg will be among those making a major impact.
The outstanding and versatile AHSTW standout was named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week on Monday.
“My teammates and coaches were putting me in position to succeed,” Sternberg told KMA Sports, “and I tried to make the most of every opportunity I got.”
Sternberg had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Treynor last Monday before dropping 30 points with eight boards in a win over Logan-Magnolia. He followed with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists against Underwood on Friday.
“I’m obviously just trying to help the team win,” Sternberg said. “Our team coming together and getting a good win over Underwood when we were trailing early (was great). Against Logan we had been struggling and came together when it mattered the most to get the win.”
The win over Underwood was clinched on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Brayden Lund. That was just the latest of a season that has seemed to be filled with game-winning plays just before or at the buzzer for the Vikings.
“We put ourselves in position to make realistic shots when the game is on the line or just in general,” Sternberg said. “We know anybody on our team can step up and make a big play.”
A successful regular season culminates tonight when AHSTW looks to avenge one of their two conference losses to Tri-Center. A win on either side would equal a share of the WIC title.
“Last time we played them the outcome wasn’t what we wanted,” Sternberg added. “We kind of got smacked around by them. We feel more prepared this time. It would mean a lot (to win the WIC). We want to be in this position every single season and to do it when we are this young is really awesome.”
Hear the complete interview with Sternberg from Tuesday’s linked below.