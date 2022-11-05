(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg, Southwest Valley’s Colin Jacobs and Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr all received special honors with the release of the Class A District 7 awards on Saturday morning.
Sternberg was honored as the district’s Offensive MVP, Jacobs was chosen as the Defensive MVP and Knight was tabbed the Overall MVP. In addition, GG Harris of AHSTW was named the Coach of the Year in the district while the AHSTW staff and Mount Ayr’s Lucas Smith received mention as Assistant Coach of the Year.
Along the First Team Offense, Mount Ayr’s Jaixen Frost (QB), Braydon Pierson (RB), Drew Ehlen (WR) and Matt Larson (OL), AHSTW’s Luke Sternberg (RB), Brayden Lund (TE/WR) and Henry Lund(OL), Riverside’s Ayden Salais (WR) and Jon Alff (OL) and St. Albert’s Kyle Irwin (K) were honored.
First Team Defense choices went to AHSTW’s Nick Denning (DB), Cole Scheffler (DB), Aiden Martin (LB) and Jacob Madsen (DL), Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp (DB), Bradlee Grantz (DB), Ely Rodriguez (LB) and Evan Timmerman (UT), Mount Ayr’s Tyler Martin (LB) and Klayton Yoder (DL), Riverside’s Nathan Messerschmidt (DL) and Kyler Rieken (P) and Cael Hobbs of St. Albert (DL).
Find the complete list of honorees, including second and team and honorable mention below.