(Avoca) -- AHSTW’s new girls basketball coach Jill Vanderhoof has an extensive background in the area.
The Villisca graduate – and key member of their “Final Flight” trip to state – played two years of college basketball at Southwestern Community College. She takes over the girls basketball program in her third year at AHSTW.
“One of the things I’ve been able to do with these girls is develop very strong relationships,” Vanderhoof told KMA Sports. “Being a teacher, it helps to have them in the classroom as well. I can communicate with them that way, and it helps that I’m young. It still feels like it wasn’t that long ago when I was in their shoes.”
The Vikings are coming off a successful rebuild under Steve Sauvain, who resigned to accept a job with the Green Hills AEA. This past season, they were 20-4, won their first conference championship in a generation and advanced to a regional final before a one-point loss to Logan-Magnolia.
The loss of Kinsey Scheffler figures to be tough to replace, but Coach Vanderhoof is excited about a four-person senior class that has plenty of experience and talent. Claire Denning, Claire Harris, Kailey Jones and Julia Kock are all returning starters for the Vikings.
“They’ve had big roles and played a lot of basketball,” Vanderhoof said. “Last year, (Kailey) had a breakthrough season. We’ve got some incoming freshmen that have pretty good talent, and the middle juniors and sophomores have some potential. Kind of raw, but once it’s developed I can see them contributing to the team.”
Vanderhoof believes her past, playing under Donna Williams at Villisca and Addae Houston at SWCC and her time as an assistant at AHSTW, is a strong qualifier for her in taking over the program.
“Someone that meant a lot to us is (Coach Williams),” Vanderhoof said. “She helped me develop my passion and my drive for basketball that has helped me grow to the coach I am today. (Coach Houston) built something out of a small something at SWCC, and I learned a lot from him.”
While Vanderhoof is busy as an assistant coach for summer softball and volleyball in the fall, she’s not quite had it sink in that she is now a head coach.
“I haven’t necessarily seen many of the girls or talked a lot to them,” Vanderhoof said. “When it first happened, it kind of just felt like another day, but once November rolls around then I think it’s going to become more of a (reality).”
Vanderhoof made her comments on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview linked below.